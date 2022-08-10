Former RHOC Star Says Heather Dubrow ‘Is a Snob’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Kelly Dodd shared her thoughts about her former co-star Heather Dubrow during a July 2022 YouTube video.

In the video, Dodd and her husband, former Fox News correspondent, Rick Leventhal, discussed “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, episode 12. The former Bravo star mentioned the large green bed frame in Dorit Kemsley’s bedroom and compared the furniture to Dubrow’s bed. Dodd also shared that she was not fond of the “RHOC” star’s taste.

“If you watched Heather Dubrow and I’m not – Heather Dubrow is a snob but she doesn’t really have that much good taste — that bed that you saw at Dorit’s, that big green bed, that was a custom bed, okay. You see Heather Dubrow’s [bed] she has a little freaking piece of c*** like on a budget like she has extended herself and so has Dorit,” said Dodd.

Heather Dubrow Spoke About Returning to ‘RHOC’ for Season 16

Dubrow returned to “RHOC” for its sixteenth season after a five-year hiatus. The reality television personality shared why she decided to come back to the series during a December 2021 interview on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” She explained that her daughter, Max Dubrow, 18, announced she was bisexual in 2020. She noted that her child received mostly positive feedback. However, some fans shared that they “had negative situations with their children or their parents” after coming out as members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I thought okay, we got these four kids and they are different genders and sexualities and wouldn’t it be cool to show our version of what our normal family looks like and maybe start those conversations in other households and maybe help some other people. Wouldn’t that be kind of cool?” said Dubrow.

She also noted that “RHOC” is “an amazing platform,” but asserted that she is not interested in the fame.

“Not to be unkind, it’s not about the money, but for me it had to be something more like what is it for us and how can we help other people and what are we doing here,” stated Dubrow.

Tamra Judge Spoke About Returning to ‘RHOC’

Tamra Judge is returning to “RHOC” for its upcoming seventeenth season. The mother of four appeared on a July 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live” and shared that she believed being away from the series for two years was beneficial.

“I was on the show for 12 years and I feel like once you are on it for that long, you become a professional ‘Housewife’ and then once you’re off of it, you are like oh, ow, oh I did that? Yeah, you live your life and you go on and live a normal life and then you come back and you’re like I was kind of an a******. So you come back with a different perspective,” shared Judge.

The Vena CBD co-founder also noted that she noticed a difference in how she presented herself in “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 2, which premiered in June 2022.

“I saw that when I filmed ‘Ultimate Girls Trip.’ I totally felt it,” said Judge.

