PHOTOS: ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Reunion Looks Released

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” reunion is in the books—and so are the cast members’ looks.

In photos that were leaked on social media, the cast members for the California-based Housewives franchise were seen in their reunion gowns, and fans had a lot to say about it.

A leaked pic also showed the seating arrangement for the reunion. Fans know that the most coveted seats at the reunion taping are the two that flank host Andy Cohen. Those seats went to O.G.s Shannon Beador and Heather Dubrow. Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter sat in the middle of the action, while newcomers Noella Berenger and Jen Armstrong occupied the end seats at the reunion.

Fans Reacted to the Cast’s Colorful Dresses

The Housewives’ dresses were all over the board when it came to color scheme. Noella wore a neon purple dress, while Emily was decked out in prom dress blue. Shannon went for a long sleeve, short pink dress, while Heather’s gown was light purple. Gina wore a tan, metallic jumpsuit, and Dr. Jen wore a neon greenish-yellow gown.

One Instagram caption questioned the “dress code, theme,” and “color palette” for the RHOC reunion.

“What is dis hunni?” came the caption. “It’s like everyone is going to a different event.”

In the comment section, some fans joked about the possible theme.

“Dress code: Easter eggs,” one fan wrote.

“Spring colors? Kind of?” another suggested.

“Looks like Easter came early. But not in a good way,” another cracked.

“Whatever happened to coordination?” a fourth fan wanted to know.

“Vibrant spring but Gina and Heather missed the point. Heather looks matron-like and Gina looks dumb in another jumpsuit,” came another comment.

Others compared the cast’s mismatched outfits to the reunion looks for “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.” In January, the cast members for the Utah-based show were roasted by fans when photos of their clashing outfits were leaked online.

Andy Cohen Previously Slammed the RHOC Cast’s Early Style

Andy Cohen is not a fan of some of the RHOC cast’s past reunion looks. In an interview with Vanity Fair in January 2022, Cohen ripped the ladies’ outfits from the early days of the Bravo reality franchise.

“In the early days of ‘Orange County,’ the fashion was just terrible,” Cohen told the outlet. “If you look at the first few years of reunions, Orange County, Atlanta and New York, they were basically wearing — I don’t even think what they would wear to a cocktail party. I think it was more what they might wear to a PTA meeting.”

Cohen noted that the present-day reunion ensembles are more “aspirational.”

“For the Housewives, getting ready for a reunion — this is like their prom dress,” he said.

The pastel-colored reunion looks for season 16 are in stark contrast to the RHOC cast’s season 15 reunion outfits in late 2020. At the time, Bravo Insider shared early photos of cast members Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, Kelly Dodd, and Shannon Beador as they posed in an array of black, white, and burgundy outfits for a classy – and coordinated — look.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals RHOBH Star He Wants to Bring Back