Fans Are Furious Over History-Making RHONJ Announcement Flop

Fans are not happy with the reveal after an unnamed “insider” teased a historic “Real Housewives of New Jersey” announcement.

An unnamed “insider” had teased a historic announcement regarding the RHONJ franchise but when the new trailer dropped revealing the big news was the cast … and how it wasn’t changing … fans were not happy.

RHONJ season 12 will be the first time in housewives history a cast has not changed for four seasons in a row.

The wives will be Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider, and Jennifer Aydi, the same exact cast as seasons 9, 10, 11, and now 12.

And the fans are underwhelmed by the announcement.

Here’s everything we know:

Fans Ripped the ‘History Making’ Announcement As ‘Underwhelming”‘ & ‘Lame’

Fans took to Reddit to lament the announcement in a thread titled “I guess this was the history making announcement.”

“This could have been an email,” a fan commented joking about work meetings called for things that could have been sent in an email.

“That’s mad underwhelming,” another fan wrote. “I am here to announce…. NOTHING CHANGED!!” another commenter wrote. “This is like in ‘A Christmas Story’ when Ralphie is so excited to decode the secret message from the Little Orphan Annie radio show, only to find out it was a commercial for Ovaltine. Laaaaaaaaame,” a fan wrote. “This sounds like them random a** facts that announcers say during sports games. Like ‘John smith is the first 23 and a half year old to hit 2 and a half home runs in the first 20 mins of a game when the sun is partially out with sun showers,” someone joked. “‘BIG NEWS COMING!’ And it’ll be like ‘For the first time in Housewives history we have a cast of all brunettes!’,” a fan joked in the forum. “this is a fun fact, not an announcement,” another person wrote. Someone took aim at the unnamed insider who teased the original announcement. “The Housewives ‘insider’ Twitter pages that hype shit like this up are insufferable. But I will say the season overall looks EPIC.” Other fans were unhappy with the casting portion of the announcement. “its mad underwhelming, and not anything to be proud of. this cast needs a switch-up asap,” someone wrote.

“For reals?” someone commented. “What a lame announcement. The First 4 part reunions were way cooler. I thought NJ added a new full-time wife and a friend of.”

Gia Guidice, Daughter of Teresa, Tells Fans to ‘Get Ready’ After RHONJ Season 12 Trailer Dropped





Teresa’s eldest daughter, who viewers watched grow up over the last 11 seasons, will be taking a bigger role in season 12 according to her recent Instagram post.

“get ready RHONJ trailer is finally out,” 20-year-old Gia Guidice wrote on Monday, December 20, 2021. “You’ll be seeing a lot more of me this season as well as, watching me build my clothing line‼️ love you all xoxo…”

There appears to be some tension between Teresa’s daughters and her brother Joe Gorga in the new trailer.

“Your brother is saying things about Dad,” says Milania Giudice

“She looks at me like I’m the devil. Her father was the devil,” Joe says in another clip over a video of Gia rolling her eyes.

“That’s when I walk away from you,” Gia says to her uncle.

