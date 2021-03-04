Bravo Fans Are Calling Out the Network

Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are angry over a trailer that teased a cheating storyline that wasn’t real.

Following the most recent episode of the Bravo reality show, titled “Guys Gone Wild,” fans flipped out on the network for a fakeout involving Melissa Gorga and her husband Joe Gorga as the Housewives vacationed at Lake George.

The scene aired weeks after Melissa told Page Six she went through a “rough” year-and-a-half in her marriage that started “right before the pandemic.”

In the RHONJ Season 11 trailer, footage was shown of Melissa frantically texting someone. Meanwhile, Joe’s sister Teresa Giudice was seen on the phone with her brother to tell him, “Last night, the owner of the restaurant asked Melissa for her number. They’ve been texting all day.”

But when the scene played out on the full episode, fans found out that they were being pranked, and it did not go over well.

Viewers Found Out That the Scene Was Actually Part of a Joke Played on Joe By the ‘RHONJ’ Ladies

When the episode aired, viewers saw the ladies head out for a booze cruise. As they enjoyed cocktails on the boat, the group then cooked up a scheme to prank Joe to get him back for going to a strip club.

Teresa went into action to say Melissa was flirting and texting with a handsome Lake George restaurant owner. She went into detail about Melissa’s flirty behavior, then told her brother, “Don’t tell her I told you.”

She went onto say the guy was “really cute” and that she actually wanted to talk to him, but Melissa “kept smiling” at him. Teresa explained that her sister-in-law “had a few drinks” and got “all flirty” with the restaurant owner.

Joe then started talking in Italian so his kids, who were in the car with him, couldn’t understand what he was saying. “Was she dancing with him in front of everyone?” he asked in Italian.

Teresa added that Melissa and her mystery man “took a little walk.” Joe then wanted to know if his sister “lost sight” of them. Once Teresa revealed to her brother he was being “punked,” he told the group they were “corny” and “morons.”

‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Fans Blasted the Network For Pranking Viewers

While some of the RHONJ costars were mesmerized by Teresa’s lying skills, viewers of the show felt they were lied to by Bravo with the way the trailer was edited to look like the cheating storyline was real. The synopsis for the “Guys Gone Wild” episode posted by Bravo.com even teased: “Joe Gorga begins to worry that Melissa has been unfaithful.”

Following the episode, angry fans took to Twitter to react to the fakeout and call it a “cheap” ratings ploy.

“So that preview about Melissa cheating on Joe was just a prank?” one angry viewer wrote. “Bravo trolling us again for ratings.”

“Bravo had me in suspense since last week all over a damn prank,” another wrote.

“How twisted to make us think Teresa was really telling on her sister-in-law. Bravo is so wrong for doing that. Fake news #RHONJ,” added another.

“It makes me so mad that they teased this cheating thing in the trailer as if it would be a bigger thing… all for it to be a lame joke,” another wrote. “This is the worst fake Gorga storyline ever!

“I guess Bravo isn’t even trying to make Melissa’s fake storylines convincing anymore. They’re just openly admitting it at this point,” another Real Housewives of New Jersey viewer wrote.

