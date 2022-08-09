RHONJ Star Reveals Her Child Is ‘Uncomfortable’ With Family’s Fame

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga and her husband Joe Gorga are parents to three children, Antonia Gorga, Gino Gorga, and Joey Gorga. While recording a July 2022 episode of her podcast, “Melissa Gorga on Display,” alongside her guest “Shahs of Sunset” star Reza Farahan, Melissa shared that her daughter is sometimes not receptive to her advice.

“Sometimes she just rolls her eyes at me and she looks at me like cross-eyed, and I’m like ‘are you good? You look angry’ and all I did was chew or I sip my coffee wrong. Anything is just wrong and I giggle a little bit inside every time time she gives me this little weird attitude because oh my God, I did the same thing. Everything they say is true. It comes right back to you,” said the ”RHONJ” star.

When Farahan later complimented the 43-year-old’s looks, she explained that it is “a double-edged sword” when it comes to her children.

“[Antonia is] also like ‘you know the boys at school, they want me to Facetime you and it’s so annoying’ so I try to dress appropriately when I know I am going to be around and not like in my half shirts or whatever I really want to wear deep down inside so I try to make that as easy as possible,” said Melissa with a laugh.

The mother of three then suggested that her son, Gino, has issues with her clothing choices and status as a Bravo star.

“I’m noticing that the most probably with Gino, my middle one because he’s a boy and he’ll be like, ‘is that what you’re going to wear? You’re coming to the school like this?’ It was his eighth grade graduation in June, he was like ‘I don’t think you should come.’ I was like ‘oh Gino!’” recalled Melissa. “He was like ‘yeah you’re like famous, it’s weird mom, like just don’t come.’ I’m like ‘oh you’re going to have no parents?’ He’s actually the most like I would say awkward or uncomfortable with the fame family, do you know what I’m saying? My little one [Joey] is definitely a ham. He doesn’t know what to do, what to show or who to talk to but Gino’s definitely like ‘mom, just stand over there.’”

Melissa Gorga Shared a Post About Her Daughter on Instagram

In “RHONJ” season 12, Melissa and her daughter argued over her desire to quit cheerleading. In April 2022, the Bravo personality took to Instagram to share that the high school student decided to continue with the sport. In the caption of the post, she revealed Antonia received accolades for her abilities.

“Look how life goes full circle! While I’m watching #rhonj @antoniagorgaa walked in from her cheer banquet & won the ‘best tumbler’ award!!! 🏆This is why I pushed her!! I guided her!! I know she wanted it. This is her tumbling again just last week!!! ❤️ #wedon’tquit #rhonj,” wrote Melissa.

Melissa Gorga Discussed ‘RHONJ’ Season 13

During a June 2022 interview with Extra TV, Melissa and Joe spoke about filming the upcoming thirteenth season of “RHONJ.” Melissa mentioned the show will feature new cast members.

“It’s very new, we literally just started but hopefully we see some new faces. That’s what I’m excited about. I love to get some new faces, some new blood, some rookies to come out and that’s what I hope happens,” said the reality television personality.

