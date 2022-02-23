Real Housewives Star Blasts Fans Over ‘Rude, Tasteless’ Speculation

Candiace Dillard had some strong words to share this week as she told fans on social media that she isn’t pregnant and slammed those who speculated that she was. The “Real Housewives of Potomac” star wrote on Twitter on February 19 that she had some news to share and many people took to the comments to guess that she was pregnant.

On February 21, she wrote on Twitter, “I am not phuking pregnant. Stop asking. Stop assuming. Stop postulating.” She added:

It’s rude, tasteless & triggering for people who are really trying to get preg & can’t (not me, before u put that on me too). IF & when I am w/ child, u all will be the last to know & we can celebrate then.

The RHOP star, who joined the franchise for season 3 in 2018, later expanded on her opinion and why she wanted to take her time in a series of posts. Dillard is married to chef Chris Bassett, who is a father to three children.

Dillard Also Blasted Ways That Children Are Raised

This was a rant that I wasn’t prepared to give. But there you go. I know it may look like you own me because you watch my life play out in rotating four-minute motion pictures on your media devices, but fall the phuck back from my uterus. — CANDIACE (@TherealCANDIACE) February 21, 2022

Dillard followed up her initial tweet with a series of comments about raising children. In one message, she wrote, “It’s also just irksome because I feel like in a lot of ways, society trivializes having children. Not childbirth, which I feel is highly coveted and handled with great care — but the actual ACT of RAISING children is trivialized.” She added:

The evidence sits in the half raised kids running around here devoid of cognition & people skills being raised by the TV & the iPad & the iPhone & their grandmother & everybody but you because that s*** is hard & you don’t really want to do it. So pardon me while I take my time.

She then added that she hadn’t been prepared for that “rant” but it’s how she feels. She said fans might think they “own” her because they watch her on TV but they should not be discussing this topic. “I know it may look like you own me because you watch my life play out in rotating four-minute motion pictures on your media devices, but fall the phuck back from my uterus,” she said.

Fans Were Introduced to 2 of Bassett’s Kids on RHOP in the 6th Season

Bassett is a father of three and Dillard opened up about being a stepmother to her “bonus children” on-screen for the first time in the 6th season of RHOP. During the season 6 premiere, viewers were introduced to Naia and Mateo, and Bassett revealed that he was quite hesitant about having them appear on the show.

“I don’t know that I really ever wanted the kids to be on,” he told Distractify at the time. “The network has been asking for them since Day 1. That’s their job; they want to make a good show.” He said that if they were “comfortable” in front of the cameras, then they could appear on the Bravo show. “When the cameras first showed up, my daughter just froze,” he explained. “She didn’t know what to do, and my son just jumped right in. He couldn’t wait for them to come back.”

