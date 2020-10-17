Shannon Beador’s Ex-Husband Gets Married

Wedding bells are in the air! Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador’s ex-husband, David Beador, has married his girlfriend of three years, Lesley Cook.

According to People, Cook updated the name in her Instagram bio to read “Lesley Beador.” Cook also posted a screenshot of the name change and tagged the location as “dreams come true,” according to People.

The two got engaged this past January, and Beador proposed to her with a huge diamond ring. At the time, Beador told People, “Yes, Lesley and I are excited to be engaged. We are celebrating in Miami and then going to the Super Bowl.”

Beador divorced his ex-wife Shannon Beador in 2017. The two were married for nearly 17 years, and their relationship was heavily featured on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Cook and Beador Are Expecting a Child Together

If a wedding wasn’t a big enough milestone in their relationship, the couple also recently revealed that they are expecting a baby together. In late September, Cook revealed to E! that they are expecting baby girl. “We feel blessed to be adding a little girl to our big family,” Cook told E!. “We tried for a really long time. Everyone is super excited, especially David’s mom and sisters. We have a lot of family eager to help.”

This is not the first time that Beador is going to be a father, as he and Shannon Beador have three daughters, Stella, Sophie, and Adeline. From what Cook told E!, it seems like the girls are excited to being big sisters again. “They are super excited,” Cook told E! about Beador’s daughters. “One even called me right away, so excited she’s going to be a big sister again.”

Shannon Beador Recently Spoke About Her Relationship With Ex-Husband David Beador

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Shannon Beador spoke about her strained relationship with her ex-husband, David Beador. “He has no interest in co-parenting with me, which is sad,” Beador said to Entertainment Tonight. “He doesn’t. He has his own description, I guess, of what type of person I am. I don’t agree with it, so it is what it is. I wish him happiness, he is engaged and he’s having a baby, so that’s great, good for him.”

Beador continued, telling Entertainment Tonight how she felt about her ex-husband’s new bun in the oven. “I’m surprised that it took this long,” Beador said to Entertainment Tonight about her ex. “I expected her to get pregnant right away, so it wasn’t a shock to me at all. Literally fine with it. No anger, jealousy, hurt, nothing. It’s, like, nothing. It’s all good.”

Even though Beador’s ex might have moved on, so has Beador. Beador has a new boyfriend named John Janssen. Janssen was featured on the premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County, as viewers will get to see more of their relationship on the upcoming season. The two have been dating for a little bit over one year.

