Twitter User Tries to Report Housewife to the FBI

Recently, a Twitter user accused former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Siggy Flicker of being at the capitol riots which took place on January 6, 2021. The user, who is an actress and writer named Vivicca A. Whitsett, showed a picture of a woman who looked like the former RHONJ star standing in the middle of the capitol building. Whitsett wrote, “@FBI this woman is Siggy Flicker, former Cast member of #RHONJ #wwhl. @BravoTV @Andy“

So, was there a former Real Housewives star at the capitol riots? Here’s what you need to know:

Siggy Flicker Denied Allegations That She Was There

Shortly after Flicker was accused of being at the capitol, she took to Twitter to deny those claims. Flicker explained that she was in Florida at the time of the riots.

“Hi everybody, I’m getting fake news alerts again,” Flicker said in the video. “Supposedly they’re saying that I was at the capitol on January 6 for the rally. Not me. But the girl who, I don’t know what picture is circling around, but she better be pretty, that’s all I’m going to say. Anyway, Happy New Year, stay safe, stay alert, and don’t believe all the bulls*** that’s out there. I’ve been in Florida since December 3, heading back to Jersey soon.”

Some fans originally thought that Flicker was in D.C. after she uploaded a video to Instagram of people singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” on a plane while on their way to the capitol riots. However, Flicker claims that that video was just a re-upload from someone else’s account.

Even though Flicker is a big fan of Donald Trump, she told TMZ that she “wouldn’t be caught dead at a mass gathering like the Capitol riots” because she is getting ready to undergo surgery on her ankle, and isn’t supposed to be going anywhere near large crowds right now.

Another ‘Real Housewives’ Star Caught Heat For Allegedly Being at the Capitol

Sara, who made an appearance on this week’s #RHOSLC was also in attendance on Wednesday during the “peaceful protests” and insurrection in Washington DC. 🤦🏼‍♂️❄️🤡 pic.twitter.com/1OXMpE4QeO — Real Reality Homosexual (@realrealityhomo) January 8, 2021

Flicker wasn’t the only one accused of being at the capitol on January 6, 2021. Sara McArthur Pierce, who has appeared as an unofficial “friend of” during this season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, also faced backlash. On January 8, the Twitter account @realrealityhomo posted a picture of Pierce posing for a photo at the protests. In a series of screenshots obtained by Heavy, Arthur said that she was in D.C. that day, but she only “peacefully protested.”

“For the record I NEVER entered the capitol,” Arthur wrote in a post on her Instagram story in response to the backlash. “The media is absolutely lying to you about what ACTUALLY TOOK PLACE! Millions peacefully protested nothing was burned or destroyed, the city was completely intact! Those who entered the capital or exhibited violence should be held accountable just like at every other protest! Conservatives have EVERY right to protest for fair, transparent and honest elections just like all Americans should be.”

