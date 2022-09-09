Fans React After Sutton Stracke Poses for Photo With Co-Star’s Son

Sutton Stracke has been making waves on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” since she joined the cast. The reality star has built some solid friendships while getting to know the group and seems to have really clicked with one person in particular; her co-star Garcelle Beauvais.

Although Stracke has often been on the receiving end of some unkind words from stars like Erika Jayne and newcomer Diana Jenkins, she’s also been known to dish out her own insults in her own way.

And while the women continue fighting week over week, Stracke seems focused on what’s important to her and she has found herself very fortunate to be fostering solid relationships amid the drama.

In August 2022, Stracke visited Vanderpump Vegas, Lisa Vanderpump’s newest cocktail lounge located inside the Paris Hotel on the Las Vegas strip. While she was seated at a table, Beauvais’ eldest son Oliver Saunders — who works at the location — popped by to say hello. The two posed for a photo together and fans reacted on social media.

Here’s what you need to know:

Saunders Calls the RHOBH Star ‘Auntie Sutton’

Saunders shared a picture of him and Stracke on his Instagram feed on August 28, 2022.

“OliveASutton,” he captioned the pic, getting clever with a mashup of their names. “Thank You For Surprising Me Last Night! You Are Such A Beautiful Woman In And Out & Im So Happy You And My Mother Are Amazing Friends,” Saunders’ caption continued. He included a string of hashtags, the very last of which was “#AuntieSutton.”

Saunders’ mom popped by the comments section of the post to share her approval.

“This makes me happy,” Beauvais wrote, adding two red heart emoji.

Stracke shared the photo on her Instagram feed as well.

“When in Vegas… Auntie Sutton had to pop in to see @iamoliversaunders at work! Royal treatment! Mom would be proud,” she wrote. Beauvais left the same comment on Stracke’s upload. It doesn’t appear as though any of the other RHOBH stars commented on either post.

Fans Discussed the Photo of Saunders & Stracke on Reddit

After Stracke and Saunders shared the picture they took, fans rushed over to Reddit to discuss. Perhaps unsurprisingly, most of them loved seeing the relationship between Stracke and Saunders as it solidifies that Stracke and Beauvais do indeed have a strong friendship.

“I’m so happy to see that they’ve become so close and gotten to know each others families. Also I love how this is such a subtle way to show support to Garcelle and her family while they’ve been going through the bot attacks,” one person wrote.

“Umm love this. I’m happy to hear that the show managed to actually bring two people together as opposed to Rinna’s usual trend of destroying friendships. Oliver seems like a true gentleman. Garcelle is lucky to have so many good people in her life,” someone else added.

“The relationship between Sutton and Garcelle and Garcelles family is really telling me everything i need to know. I adore seeing them together,” a third Redditor said.

“OliveaSutton was very clever. Garcelle and Sutton‘s friendship is the best thing that’s come out of this franchise in such a long time,” a fourth comment read.

