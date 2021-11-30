Tamra Judge Freaks Out About Shannon Beador on Twitter

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge is not holding back on how she feels about Shannon Beador.

According to Page Six, Beador discussed Judge during a November 2021 interview with Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap, hosted by Emily Orozco and Lauren Herbert. During the interview, Orozco wanted to know whether Beador was “hopeful that Tamra or Vicki [Gunvalson] would have come back” in season 16, which will premiere on December 1, 2021. Beador responded that she was not and explained that Judge “was [her] best friend for six years.” The mother-of-three claimed that her friendship with Judge ended after the 54-year-old was not asked back to be on the show’s fifteenth season.

“After she left the show she’s been out there in the press quite often saying things about me that are untrue. And so I’ve chosen to not engage and to not address it. And it’s over and over and it’s still happening. We’re almost at the two year mark. It’s sad,” said Beador.

On November 29, Judge shared the clip from Beador’s Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap interview on Twitter. She captioned the post with some choice words for her former castmate, writing, “STFU you victim-liar! Not engaging is ’no comment.”

STFU you victim-liar! Not engaging is “no comment” https://t.co/4BaaeL7JTp — Tamra Judge (@tamrajudgeOC) November 29, 2021

Tamra Judge Shared Her Thoughts About Shannon Beador in December 2020

Tamra Judge shared where she stands with Beador during a December 2020 interview on Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap. She shared she believes that the 57-year-old “should be demoted to a friend” on “RHOC.” She then revealed that Beador limited contact with her once she was no longer an “RHOC” cast member.

“She just kept sending me to voicemail,” stated Judge.

Tamra Judge Shared That She Has Had a Conversation With Shannon Beador

Judge also discussed Beador while speaking to Entertainment Tonight in April 2020. The Bravo personality asserted that Beador also ended her friendship with Vicki Gunvalson, who left “RHOC” following season 14.

“As soon as we’re not on the show anymore, she just doesn’t have any time for us anymore and it really just kind of hurts my feelings,” said Judge.

She explained that she “helped [Beador] through [her] divorce,” but felt that she was not there when she had difficulties. She told the publication:

[I]t came to a point where me and Vicki really went through some hard times, when neither one of us were gonna go back to the show, we really went through, what is our identity? Who are we? You know, what is happening? We just lost a seven-figure income and there was a lot of stuff going on including [my ex-husband Simon Barney] fighting cancer, and my kids and what they’re going through and I just kind of felt like I never got that, like, ‘How are you doing? How are you feeling?’ kind of thing.

Judge disclosed that she did have a conversation with Beador on the phone that last “for an hour.”

“[I]t really broke my heart, ’cause I told her, I said, I feel like I’ve not only lost my job, but I lost my best friend,” said the former “RHOC” star.

