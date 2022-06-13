Tamra Judge Calls RHOBH Star ‘The Queen S*** Stirrer’

In “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, episode 3, Kyle Richards apologized to Crystal Kung Minkoff after she shared that she felt her feelings were dismissed.

“I’m sorry if I made you feel like that, not heard. I always think that I am a fixer and try to patch things up,” said Richards.

Garcelle Beauvais then chimed in that she believed her “RHOBH” co-star was “a fixer and a stirrer.” In a confessional interview, Beauvais also made a stirring motion when speaking about Richards.

During a June 2022 episode of their podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” former Bravo stars Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge shared their thoughts about the moment.

Tamra Judge & Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About the ‘RHOBH’ Cast

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge and Arroyave shared that they appreciated Beauvais’ behavior in season 12, episode 3.

“I will say I was very impressed with Garcelle this episode. She was really moving the storyline along and coming up with those one-liners,” said Judge.

The former Bravo stars suggested, however, that they believed the “Coming to America” actress was hypocritical when calling Richards a pot-stirrer. Judge labeled Beauvais as “the queen s*** stirrer.”

“You have the golden spoon,” said the former “RHOC” star.

Arroyave agreed with her podcast co-host, stating, “I love a good s*** stirrer but you can’t drop it in a confessional if that’s what you are doing yourself.”

Judge and Arroyave also noted that Beauvais posted a picture of herself with Sutton Stracke and former “RHOBH” personality Denise Richards on Instagram in May 2022.

“Ultimate s*** stirrers right there, they are licking that spoon,” said Judge.

Arroyave then shared that she did not believe the “Drop Dead Gorgeous” star would return to “RHOBH.”

“I ultimately think Denise was very hard to deal with in regards to production stuff, like she would say she was going to show up, they would get her a hotel room and they did special things for Denise and she wouldn’t show up. I can only say if it were me – I don’t know if I would make that big of an effort for someone who could quit at any moment,” said the All In founder.

Garcelle Beauvais Discussed Crystal Kung Minkoff in June 2022

While speaking to PopCulture in June 2022, Beauvais shared her thoughts about Minkoff’s issues with Sutton Stracke in season 12. She noted Minkoff asserted that Stracke made “dark” comments. It was later revealed that the Georgia native had spoken about her daughter’s friends, who were of different ethnicities.

“My white child is with Black girls in there, a Chinese girl was in the Jacuzzi. And I’m like, ‘this is what it should be,'” said Stracke during a trip to Tahoe.

Beauvais shared she believed that Stracke’s comment to Minkoff “wasn’t that bad.”

“It wasn’t that dark. Like come on. I mean that was dangerous I thought, you know, in terms of saying someone said something that could be really damaging to them and it wasn’t so that was interesting,” said Beauvais.

During the interview, she also discussed her memoir, “Love Me as I Am,” which was released in April 2022.

“There were times where I woke up in the middle of the night a little bit nervous with what I was willing to reveal. There are things that I thought I made peace with and I could write about it and there were things were I was like maybe I didn’t have complete peace around it and I had to revisit it. But you know, I really wanted the memoir to be authentic and my story for people to get to know me a little more and I think I was able to do that,” shared Beauvais.

