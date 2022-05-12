Tamra Judge Criticizes RHONJ Star: ‘You Are a Selfish Person’

Former Bravo personality Tamra Judge shared her opinion on “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice’s behavior during a May 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

While recording the May 6 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge and Arroyave discussed the first part of the “RHONJ” season 12 reunion special. They mentioned that Melissa Gorga, who was not invited to be in Teresa and her fiance, Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ wedding party for the couple’s upcoming ceremony, revealed she felt hurt that Ruelas’ sisters were appointed bridesmaids. Teresa replied that she believed her sister-in-law would not include her in her bridal party if she were to get married in the near future.

“You 100 percent would be my bridesmaid, by the way, you were my bridesmaid,” retorted Melissa.

Teresa chimed in that she did not appreciate being Melissa’s bridesmaid at her brother, Joe Gorga’s 2004 wedding because she was eight months pregnant.

“I’m just saying if you were a cool sister in law, she would have been like ‘let me wait until after you have the baby, so we can party,’” said Teresa.

During the May 6 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge shared that she found Teresa’s decision to not have Melissa in her bridal party “bizarre.” She also noted she had an issue with the “RHONJ” star’s comment about wishing her brother and sister-in-law moved their wedding date to accommodate her pregnancy with her second daughter, Gabriella.

“For then her to say, ‘I was in your wedding, yes, but I was pregnant,’ like they should have pushed back the wedding, I’m like you are a selfish person, you really are by making that comment. It’s not about you, Teresa. It was about your brother and your sister-in-law that day,” said Judge.

Jackie Goldschneider Discussed Melissa Gorga & Teresa Giudice’s Relationship

During the May 9 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” “RHONJ” star Jackie Goldschneider shared her thoughts about Teresa and Melissa’s relationship. She explained that she is not privy to every detail of their lives but believes they are not in a great place with each other.

“I’ll talk to Melissa, they’ll spend a holiday together and they’ll feel warm and when Louie first came around they did a lot of like double dates and then out of nowhere it’ll be cold as ice,” said the former lawyer. “She doesn’t, obviously, tell me everything that happens behind-the-scenes with her and Teresa, but I don’t think it’s great, I don’t think they have a great relationship, you can see that in the reunion episode that just passed, they clearly don’t have a great relationship, but I’m not there when the cameras are down so I don’t really know what happens, but it must be frustrating though. I can’t imagine fighting with your family.”

Melissa Gorga Spoke About Teresa Giudice in May 2022

While speaking to Access Hollywood’s “Housewife Nightcap” in May 2022, Melissa discussed how she feels about Teresa after filming the season 12 reunion. She shared that they are cordial but not particularly close.

“We are sister in laws, that’s where we are and I think everyone was rooting for us to be besties but it doesn’t always happen and I think we’re finally honest with saying it hasn’t happened, it’s not going to happen. And we’re both okay with that,” shared the 43-year-old.

READ NEXT: Heather Dubrow Addresses Cheating Rumors