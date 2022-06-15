Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Reveals Spinoff Was Originally Meant for Her

A “Real Housewives” spinoff may have taken a different turn in recent months.

According to Page Six, Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan have landed their very own reality television show. The outlet was able to confirm with sources that the two “Real Housewives of New York” stars inked a deal that will have them appearing together on a show modeled after Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie’s “The Simple Life,” which aired from 2003 through 2007.

“Luann and Sonja of course will be their fabulous selves and each episode will have them interacting with the locals. They don’t know the locations yet, but it’s going to be somewhere like Kansas or Nebraska, not some hipster Southern town. [Executives] have been holding the locations even from the gals until the last minute,” a source told the outlet.

While details about the new show have been sparse, Page Six reports that filming could start as early as July 2022. And while Luann and Sonja may seem like the perfect pair for this type of reality show, a former “Real Housewives” star revealed that she was actually supposed to get the spinoff.

Tamra Judge Revealed That She & Vicki Gunvalson Were Originally Going to Be Cast

On the June 7, 2022, episode of the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge revealed that she was supposed to star in the spinoff with her former RHOC co-star, Vicki Gunvalson.

“Luann and Sonja Morgan land a simple lifestyle reality show, which is crazy because Vicki and I were in talks with a producer to do that after we both were let go from ‘Housewives,'” Tamra said.

“So, I’m like oooo. I texted to Vicki, I got no response,” Tamra added. “I literally text over the article,” she continued. She went on to say that she doesn’t think it’s the same production company behind the newly reported show.

LuAnn Responded to the Report That She & Sonja Landed Their Own Show

In an interview with Hollywood Life, LuAnn was asked about Page Six’s report about the new show.

“Listen, I can’t confirm anything yet,” she told the outlet. When she was asked if she would like to do that type of show with Sonja, she replied, “Absolutely. Right up my alley, don’t you think?”

“It’s a great idea,” she continued, adding, “let’s see if it actually comes to fruition.”

Meanwhile, many fans seem excited for the potential new show, and they expressed such in a Reddit thread.

“I’m actually excited for this! This is a format that will work well for the two of them,” one person wrote.

“I am SO F****** HAPPY CAN YOU BELIEVE IT GIRLS? WE GOT THE SPIN OFF!” someone else added.

“I’m here for this 100% I can’t think of a better duo to passively terrorize middle America and just be hilarious with this concept. Can we plsss put them in Surry County and have a Karen Huger appearance too???” a third person suggested.

“Wait this actually sounds like an amazing idea for once,” another Redditor chimed in.

