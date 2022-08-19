Tamra Judge Addresses Vicki Gunvalson’s Comments About Not Returning to RHOC

“Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Vicki Gunvalson appeared on an August episode of her former castmate Kelly Dodd’s podcast “The Rick and Kelly Show.” While recording the episode, Gunvalson noted that she “did get expensive” during her time on the Bravo series.

“I’m okay with that, I’m worth it, the ratings were the best they’ve ever been when we were on and I, you know, you get what you pay for, so you pay for a new girl coming in at less than $50,000 — I don’t even know what the new girls are coming in anymore,” stated the former Bravo star.

She noted that she misses being on RHOC. The reality television star also acknowledged that her former co-star Tamra Judge will be returning to the series for its upcoming seventeenth season.

“I know they are filming right now. I think it’s two weeks in Tamra [Judge] just got back from Italy and it hurts. It stings a little bit, actually a lot a bit,” said Gunvalson.

During an August episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge shared her thoughts about Gunvalson’s comments.

“It’s not a competition and it’s like when you have a friend, if she got asked back, I would definitely be happy for her. Would I be a little sad? Yeah, I would be sad, but I wouldn’t rain on her parade. I wouldn’t be like why not me? Why not me? You know what I mean? I would be happy for my friend,” stated Judge.

Vicki Gunvalson Revealed She Would Like to Return to ‘RHOC’ in July 2022

During a July 2022 interview with Extra TV, Gunvalson shared that she “would love to” return to the RHOC cast. She then revealed she believed Bravo executives want younger women to be “Real Housewives” stars.

“I have so much to share. And I’m in such a different place. And I just think that they want the young ones. I mean, I’m 60, I can’t change my date of birthday, you know, so it hurts my feelings because I don’t think you should be outing because of your age. But it is what it is. I can’t change it. Bravo chose, made their choice. And I’m waiting in the wing if they want to call me,” said the mother of two.

Tamra Judge Spoke About Her ‘RHOC’ Return in July 2022

In a July 2022 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge shared her thoughts regarding coming back to RHOC after a two-year absence. The reality television star revealed how her husband, Eddie Judge, reacted to her RHOC return.

“Eddie at the very beginning was like so supportive, I was like who are you? What is going on? What is your — what’s going on in that head of yours? I think that he is happy because there are certain cast members I won’t name that are no longer on the show that had said some horrible things about him and just went after our business,” stated the Bravo personality. “He doesn’t have to worry about that now because the girls that are on there, except for one one them, it just doesn’t go there, so he’s been happy. He’s excited.”

READ NEXT: Kathryn Dennis Sparks Concern From Fans Over ‘Alarming’ Move