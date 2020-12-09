Teddi Mellencamp Talks Daughter’s Brain Surgery

In a new Instagram post, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp gave an update on how her daughter Dove is doing post-brain surgery.

“Hi guys, I am 9 months old and other than a zig zag scar underneath my hair across my head I wouldn’t even know I had neurosurgery a few months back,” Mellencamp wrote in the voice of her daughter in the caption. “I have been in this helmet aka doc band for 10 weeks and am about to grow out of it. The doc’s said I have to wear another helmet for 10+ more weeks but it truly doesn’t bother me one bit. Mom cried a little when she found that out but then Dr. Urata reminded her that not only is it helping me shape my head further but it is protecting me as I am starting to learn to crawl and lift myself up incase I bump into something.”

In July 2020, Mellencamp revealed on Instagram that her daughter had been diagnosed with a condition called Lambdoid craniosynostosis. According to the St. Louis Children’s Hospital, “this condition occurs when the bones at the back of an infant’s skull close up or fuse together prematurely.” Since then, Mellencamp’s daughter has undergone neurosurgery and appears to be doing well, per her latest Instagram update.

Teddi Mellencamp Was ‘Scared’ of Her Daughter’s Neurosurgery

Ahead of her daughter’s brain surgery, Mellencamp said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she was “scared” about the looming procedure. “I’m really emotional about it,” Mellencamp told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “All I care about is that Dove is happy, feeling good, safe and protected and I’m going to do my very best as her mother to make sure that I’m there to support her 100 percent. But leading up to it, it’s scary.”

Mellencamp continued, expanding more on her daughter’s condition. “The fact that it happened in utero with her means that she doesn’t have room for her brain to grow, so if we didn’t catch it when we did, it would’ve continued growing,” Mellencamp said. “We’re really lucky that we caught it as early as we did and that we have the opportunity for her to have the surgery at such a quick turnaround because hospitals are crazy right now. They’re so jam-packed. I’m scared and have all of those mom nerves, but I’m also really grateful and happy that we can do this.”

Teddi Mellencamp Recently Revealed That She Doesn’t Have Any Plans to Have More Kids in the Near Future

Even though Mellencamp often posts about how much she loves her family on her social media pages, it doesn’t look like she has any plans to expand her family in the near future. According to Us Weekly, during a September 2020 Instagram story, she revealed that she was back on her birth control after a fan asked her if she was going to have any more children.

“The plan is no,” Mellencamp said on Instagram. “I didn’t think I could get pregnant naturally, so Dove was a miracle baby. So now, to prevent the miracle baby, I am back on birth control.”

