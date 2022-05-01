Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne Taken Aback by Co-Star’s Remark at Portia’s Bat Mitzvah

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars are spilling some tea.

Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Erika Jayne sat down with Teddi Mellencamp to talk all things RHOBH and friendships on the April 25, 2022, episode of the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast. The four ladies discussed several things about the upcoming season, events that happened outside of filming, and life in general.

One Housewives star that came up in conversation quite a bit was Sutton Stracke. Although she wasn’t present for the podcast taping, it seems that each of the women had something to say about her. Interestingly, Mellencamp talked about the relationship that she has with Stracke, and she shared some information that surprised some of the other ladies.

“Do you not get along with Sutton?” Richards asked Mellencamp.

“No I get along fine… This is the part that is confusing to me about Sutton. We have social graces, like, she’ll send me flowers for my birthday. She’s that. It’s ‘let’s get drinks’ but you never actually schedule the drinks,” Mellencamp responded.

Richards jumped in and said “that’s just life,” but Mellencamp recalled another instance in which she interacted with Stracke — and some of her friends seemed surprised by what she said next.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mellencamp Said That Stracke Made a Comment About Her Outfit at Portia Umansky’s Bat Mitzvah & Rinna Was Surprised

Mellencamp told the women that she had an interaction with Stracke at Portia Umansky’s bat mitzvah in October 2021.

“When I saw her at Portia’s bat mitzvah, she came up to me and I was not mic’d, I had said I was not filming. And, of course, when a Housewife approaches you, you know then all of the sudden the little boom is following you. And she’s like, ‘oh, I didn’t realize that dress that you had on was appropriate,” Mellencamp recalled.

“She said that to you?” Rinna asked, clearly surprised.

Mellencamp said that she showed Richards the dress before wearing it to the event, but didn’t go into detail about what the dress looked like.

Erika Jayne Also Seemed Taken Aback by Stracke’s Comment to Mellencamp

Rinna wasn’t the only RHOBH star that sounded surprised to hear that Stracke made such a comment.

“What’s that even mean?” Erika Jayne asked. “You know what I don’t like? Here’s what. And maybe I’m just speaking for me. I like everyone to be themselves. I want people to be their own individual personality. If you want to show up in this and you want to show up in that and I show up looking the way I do, why can’t we all just…”

“Co-exist. Why bring that up? And that’s the one thing,” Mellencamp interrupted.

“Well, that’s my point. It’s not a competition for me,” Erika Jayne said. She went on to say that she wants all of her co-stars “to do well.”

Mellencamp then jumped back in and explained that Stracke “always has a thing with my outfit.”

Richards defended Stracke as having a “sarcastic sense of humor,” but Erika Jayne and Mellencamp didn’t go for it.

“Oh bullsh**,” Erika Jayne said.

“That’s just her passive aggressiveness,” Mellencamp added.

