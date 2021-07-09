PHOTOS: RHOBH Stars Celebrate Teddi Mellencamp’s Birthday in Mexico

Teddi Mellencamp turned 40! The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star celebrated her milestone birthday in Mexico with her family and closest friends.

In a series of photos shared to Instagram, Mellencamp was seen partying it up at a luxury resort in Mexico with some familiar faces from the Bravo-verse.

It is unclear if Bravo’s camera were on hand to film the festivities, but there was no shortage of video footage on the guests’ Instagram stories as pals Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Dorit Kemsley all helped document the bash.

The Tropical Celebration Started With Dinner By the Beach

Mellencamp’s guests were greeted in Mexico with a “Teddi’s 40th Welcome Dinner,” according to Bravo.com. The multi-course feast took place in a straw hut on the beach and included a surf or turf entrée, salad, and corn cakes served on tables decorated with orange tablecloths and candles, the outlet noted.

At one point, Richards addressed the table to ask, “Who’d ever think that you would find one of your best friends in the entire world making reality television,” per Page Six.

The group capped off the night by watching a fire dancer before kicking off their own dance party, According to the Daily Mail, Richards and Rinna got down and boogied as EDM music played, with Richards showing off her gymnastics move by doing splits on the dance floor.

Mellencamp later took to Instagram to note that with “Day 1 in the books,” she was grateful to her husband, Edwin Arroyave, and her friends for putting the trip together.

“I couldn’t ask for better friends and a more amazing husband for making this all happen,” she wrote. “Woke up this morning feeling grateful and laughing watching our insta stories from last night. “

Mellencamp Posed in Matching Swimsuits With Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna & More

The party fun spilled into the next day. On Instagram, several of the “Real Housewives” stars shared pics of the group posing on the beach wearing matching black “Teddi 1981” swimsuits. Mellencamp’s husband and Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, also hammed it up in the snaps. The birthday girl wore a coordinating white one-piece labeled “Tequila Terry 1981.”

Fellow “RHOBH” star Dorit Kemsley and her husband P.K. Kemsley arrived late to the resort, but the Beverly Beach founder was also seen on Instagram posing and dancing in one of the custom suits.

Rinna, 57, later took to Instagram to share a photo of the group in the matching swimwear as she noted her and Mellencamp’s age gap.

“TEDDI 1981 happens to be the year I graduated from high school,” the Rinna Beauty founder wrote.

As for the possibility that highlights from the bash will turn up on “RHOBH,” fans could be given that gift. After Mellencamp was fired from the hit reality TV franchise last year after appearing in Seasons 8 through 10, she revealed that she has been asked about doing potential guest spots on Season 11 of the Bravo reality show.

In May, Mellencamp confirmed on her “Teddi Tea” podcast that she will appear on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” this season, according to Us Weekly.

