RHOBH Alum Teddi Mellencamp Lists Her Home For $5.9 Million

Teddi Mellencamp is giving her house sale another go. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has listed her Hollywood Hills home for sale—for a second time.

Mellencamp and her husband, Skyline Security CEO Edwin Arroyave, purchased the home in December 2017 for $4.07 million, from film producer Megan Ellison, who had shelled out $5.25 million for the property two years earlier, per Dirt.com.

According to People, Mellencamp and her husband previously tried to sell the house in 2020. The property has been relisted for $5.9 million, with a little help from a “Real Housewives” friend.

Here’s what you need to know:

Teddi Mellencamp’s House Was Listed by Her RHOBH Bestie’s Daughter

Mellencamp’s house has been listed by her RHOBH best friend Kyle Richards’ husband’s firm, The Agency, and her realtor is Richards’ eldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, according to the listing. The 4,200-square-foot house with the cliffside backyard is described as a “magnificent modern architectural estate” that boasts “panoramic views across the Los Angeles city lights to the Pacific Ocean.”

The two-story home features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a gym, and home office, as well as a pool, heated spa, outdoor TV, and a built-in outdoor kitchen. According to Dirt, the house is also available as a rental for $40,000 per month.

When the house was first listed in 2020, Aldjufrie posted to Instagram to tout its amazing views, and “fun amenities.” “Can serve as a great bachelor pad OR an amazing family home. Rarely do I see a home that can be either of these things!” she added.

Fans Saw the House Many Times on RHOBH & Teddi Mellencamp Called it Her ‘Happy Place’

Play

Inside Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave's $4.07 Million Los Angeles Home | RHOBH | Bravo The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave recently gave us a tour of her Los Angeles digs, and it’s just what you’d expect: a sleek and modern compound completely open to the outdoors. Just wait until you see the view from her family room… ►► Subscribe for More: bravo.ly/Subscribe ►► Visit… 2019-07-15T21:30:00Z

During Mellencamp’s three-season run on RHOBH, the house was featured several times. The accountability coach also gave fans a tour of the home, per Bravo.com

“The view is really my happy place,” she said of the stunning view from the house. “You feel a little stressed? All of a sudden you walk out here, you take a couple of breaths and you’re good to go.”

Mellencamp also revealed that an exercise space with a patio view was one of her favorite areas in the home. “I can open this door, get a nice breeze, work out when the family’s still sleeping,” she said.

Even though the Hollywood Hills house didn’t sell the first time, Mellencamp and Arroyave moved into a more family-friendly, $6.5 million abode in Encino, California in September 2020. The 8,500-square-foot farmhouse-style home has seven bedrooms and seven baths.

“We’ve now chosen something that was family-friendly… with our kids being home, we needed a change, and we are so grateful for it,” the mom of three told LA Confidential.

The new house also features an outdoor swimming and entertainment area that the whole family can enjoy.

“This is the true reason we bought this house,” Arroyave said of the outdoor space. “This is one big open space, and we’ve got foosball, we’ve got a swimming pool. We also have this little baja shelf right here with the chairs, which is great for mommies who lounge, we can sit here, and watch our kids play… it’s a win-win, no matter which way you look at it.”

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky List Home For Sale