Former RHOBH Wants Back on the Show, Reveals Who Probably Won’t Return

A former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is hoping to rejoin the cast after parting ways with Bravo after season 10. Moreover, she revealed who she doesn’t think will be back for another season.

On October 25, 2022, Mellencamp did a Q&A on her Instagram Stories before heading into surgery for melanoma that was found on her back. The former RHOBH star revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer a few weeks ago, and after more tests, doctors took out some areas in hopes of removing all of the cancer cells.

For those curious about what Mellencamp was having done, she shared that information on her Stories, too. “Wide excision melanoma right upper back and sentinel lymphadenectomy, multiple biopsies right upper back skin,” read the pre-surgery notes. After the procedure was over, Mellencamp shared a picture of the incision.

“This is the removal of the melanomas. They also removed three lymph nodes under my arm pit. Those will be biopsied and results next week. I will also have my appointment w geneticist next week,” she shared.

Among the other questions to come in during the Q&A, one fan asked Mellencamp how she would “shake up” the cast if she was given the opportunity — and she did not hold back.

Mellencamp Thinks Diana Jenkins Is Done on RHOBH After 1 Season

Mellencamp picked through some of the questions that fans asked her on social media and decided to answer one about a potential RHOBH cast “shake up.”

“If you had the power to shake up the RHOBH cast who would you choose?” someone asked the former reality star.

Interestingly, Mellencamp revealed that she would want to return for season 13 if given the opportunity. She also said that she doesn’t think that Diana Jenkins will be back for more reality television after a tough season 12.

“My guess is we won’t see Diana again,” she continued. “I think they should bring back Brandi and me and hell even Denise if she will stop with her Bravo Bravo f****** Bravo and actually show up to work. I think after BravoCon a lot of relationships have shifted and adding to those shifts would be juicy plus I want to see some fun again,” she added.

Mellencamp Confronted Andy Cohen About Her RHOBH Firing

While at BravoCon, Mellencamp decided to chat up the boss himself, asking Andy Cohen the reasons behind her firing.

“The listeners want to know, why did I get fired?” Mellencamp asked Cohen during an interview on her “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast.

“I think one of the successes of ‘Real Housewives’ franchise is that for 16 years, we have been taking people in and out of the game and it’s like the mob, once you are out, you are never truly out,” Cohen said, suggesting that Mellencamp could potentially return.

“I feel like… you turn up occasionally and I just feel like sometimes you have to take a player out of the game and keep it fresh,” he added.

