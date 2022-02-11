Teddi Mellencamp Says Shanna Moakler’s Boyfriend DMed Her

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave appeared on “Celebrity Big Brother” season 3. Her time as a houseguest was short-lived as she was the first contestant to be sent home.

Arroyave spoke about being on “Celebrity Big Brother” during a February 2022 episode of her podcast “Two Ts In A Pod,” with her co-host Tamra Judge of “Real Housewives of Orange County” fame. During the episode, uploaded on February 9, the mother-of-four referenced that her housemate Shanna Moakler had cast a vote for her eviction. She then revealed that the model’s boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, “slid in [her] DMs.”

“Let’s just say Shanna when you get out of that house, if he hasn’t told you anything, you need to call me girl,” said the former Bravo star.

Arroyave clarified that Rondeau “was not hitting on [her]” but asserted he was not speaking highly of his significant other. The 40-year-old explained that she forgot to pack her hat following her departure from the CBS series.

“You know how I’m like sarcastic on my Insta Stories so – I left my hat, so I was like, ‘Oh Shanna, had I known you were going to vote me out, I wouldn’t have left you my hat,’ obviously joking. It was a beanie cap. I don’t care, like that’s my bad attempt at humor,” said the mother-of-four.

The former Bravo personality claimed that Rondeau had responded to her Instagram Stories about her hat.

“He wrote, ‘you’ll never see that hat again’ and then something negative about her and I thought he was joking so I wrote back, ‘Oh, lol, it’s not the big of a deal in the big scheme of things, I couldn’t have made it those 11 days without her friendship’ and then he continued on and on and on,” said Arroyave.

She then noted that TMZ had reported that Rondeau had visited Tiffany and Co., where he eyed some engagement rings.

“I don’t know because then I see on TMZ that he’s out buying rings, looking at rings at Tiffany’s so I don’t know. But now, I have a little bit additional concerns for Shanna,” stated Arroyave.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About Her Friendship With Shanna Moakler

During a February 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Arroyave discussed her exit from “Celebrity Big Brother.” She shared that she intends on maintaining friendships with her former housemates, Cynthia Bailey and Carson Kressley. She also revealed that she does “still talk to” Moakler, even though she had helped vote her out.

“I know she was just playing the game hard because of her family and her life, she’s been wronged a lot of times and ultimately I have empathy for her,” stated the former Bravo personality.

While speaking to Us Weekly, Arroyave explained why she decided to join the cast of “Celebrity Big Brother” season 3.

“I love a challenge, I love to compete. The only hesitation was to leave my family but otherwise, it was nice to not have my phone. I was able to have a break from social media like all that kind of stuff was positive but the paranoia game is high in the house. It’s unbelievable,” said the reality television personality.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Revealed What She Found Surprising About ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

During a February 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, Arroyave shared what she found surprising about “Celebrity Big Brother.” She explained that she was unaware that she “would never be able to compete again in a competition.”

“The fact that Miesha [Tate] was head of household for 11 days was so shocking to me like had I known, I would have held on longer, but I was like physically in pain and I was like, I don’t want to not be able to do well in the next competition because I’m going to playing again tomorrow. Like in my head, I thought it was going to be back to back and had I known I was going to have 11 days before the next competition, I would have beaten her,” asserted the television personality.

READ NEXT: Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Kaia Looks Different in Latest Instagram Video