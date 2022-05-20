Fans Slam Teddi Mellencamp for ‘Desperate’ Instagram Post

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shared that she decided to get a platysmaplasty, more commonly known as a neck lift, in May 2022. On May 15, the 40-year-old uploaded an Instagram post that showed her wearing a compression garment on her lower face. She also included a picture of her eldest daughter, Slate.

“Slate and me at breakfast before her first day showing on the grass field. We have started to come up with fun game of things to say when people ask about my wrap. Her favorites are, ‘she tripped over a curb’ and ‘she had lots of teeth removed’.. Please respond with some of your favorites and I will Venmo the 5 funniest ones $20,” read the caption of the post.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to fulfill Arroyave’s request.

“Her chin was cold. 🥶🤕,” wrote a commenter.

“Say you mistook the iron for the phone and burned your ear. If they ask why it’s a wrap say , the phone rang again 😂,” added another.

“Mom lost a bet with the tooth fairy,” shared a different person.

Reddit Users Shared Their Opinions About the Instagram Post

On May 19, a Reddit user shared Arroyave’s Instagram post on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

“Teddi paying people to post on her insta is so cringe 😬,” read the post’s caption.

Quite a few commenters shared their thoughts about the post.

“Why does she have to be so desperate?” asked a Bravo fan, who included a gif of Arroyave saying, “It doesn’t make sense.”

“How is she so in the dark about how desperate this makes her look?” questioned another.

“Teddi the gnat is never going to stop is she? Ever. Thirsty desperate cringe forever 💦🚰🤡😬,” asserted a different person.

“This is so d*** cringy. Sometime a social media manager is necessary,” added a commenter.

Some Reddit users also questioned why Arroyave was trying to come up with excuses about her appearance with her daughter.

“Why tf would she allow her kid to engage in lying regarding her obvious surgery,” shared a commenter.

“I don’t know if teaching our daughters how to lie about and hide injuries is the move, Teddi Jo,” chimed in another Bravo viewer.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About Her Neck Lift on Her Podcast

Arroyave discussed her decision to get a neck lift during a May 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod.” She told her co-host, Tamra Judge of “Real Housewives of Orange County” fame, that she wanted “to be vocal about what [she] got done.” She then shared that many of her Instagram followers were happy that she was transparent about her plastic surgery.

“A lot of people were thrilled with it, like sending me messages like ‘thank you so much for sharing and being open because we don’t have mothers or sisters or friends to talk to about this sort of thing,’” said the former Bravo star.

She then revealed that she has received negative comments about the procedure. She also explained that she did not regret the surgery because she now feels happier with her side profile.

“I did not like it and it was something that bothered me,” said the 40-year-old.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ Husband Confirms Divorce Rumors