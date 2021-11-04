Teddi Mellencamp Looks Unrecognizable: ‘Went to the Dark Side’

Teddi Mellencamp has debuted a new look on Instagram on November 2, 2021, and fans are loving it! The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star traded in her blond hair for a richer shade of chocolate brown, officially bringing her to the “dark side” ahead of the winter months. Her stylist added in some lighter, natural highlights, even giving her a bit of a money piece to frame her face.

“It was time for change…went to the dark side,” Mellencamp captioned her photo. “Thoughts?” she asked her one million Instagram followers.

Mellencamp wore her hair long in loose waves for the pic. She appeared to be sitting at the foot of a bed, and had a full face of makeup on. She received tons of positive feedback for look, and even a few “Housewives” chimed in. “I love it,” Tamra Judge commented. “Yassssss,” Crystal Kung Minkoff wrote. “Stunning!” Braunwyn Windham-Burke added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Are Loving Mellencamp’s Chocolatey ‘Do

Mellencamp’s new hair color is going over swimmingly with fans. Her post received more than 100,000 “likes” in the first 24 hours it was live on Instagram.

“Love! It makes your beautiful blue eyes pop more & healthier looking! Great shine,” one Instagram user commented.

“LOVE LOVE LOVE! So flattering on you,” added another.

“You are so pretty. You look like you could be related to Kyle [Richards],” a third social media user wrote.

“Light eyes and dark hair are always a win,” added a fourth.

Hair colorist Laura Rugetti revealed that she used Redken Shades on Mellencamp to achieve this look. She also revealed that the transformation didn’t take very long at all.

In a subsequent Instagram Q&A, someone asked Mellencamp if her husband preferred her with light or dark hair — and Mellencamp responded.

“He said brown hair looks hot mama. But that’s it so far,” she wrote.

Mellencamp didn’t reveal how long she will keep her hair dark, but it seems this new look could be here to stay, based on the positive feedback she has been receiving.

Mellencamp Previously Went Pink in 2020

Mellencamp seems to like to have fun with her hair color, and actually did something a bit less traditional in 2020 — she went pink! “After having a baby, I always do something drastic with my hair. This time, I thought pink,” she captioned a photo back on May 18, 2020. At the time, Mellencamp’s daughter, Dove, was 2-months-old.

At the time, Mellencamp also posted to her Instagram Stories and asked fans what they thought. “Ok so what do we think?” I’m pretty sure it’s going to wash out pretty quickly but I think I’m liking it,” she said, according to People magazine.

The outlet reported that Mellencamp used Overtone Pastel Pink Coloring Conditioner, which lightens the hair without the use of harsh bleach.

The former reality television star liked the pink so much, that she actually added even more in July. According to a photo supplied by Bravo, she really went for it, dying all of her hair a darker pink shade.

READ NEXT: Lisa Rinna Debuts New Look & Fans Can’t Get Over it