Teresa Giudice Celebrates Bridal Shower With Real Housewives Stars

Teresa Giudice celebrated her upcoming wedding with family and friends.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” will tie the knot with her fiancé, Luis Ruelas, in August 2022, and while she has already shut down rumors that her wedding will be filmed for RHONJ, the shower may be a different story.

In a May 16, 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Giudice said her wedding will not be filmed for the Bravo reality show that she stars in. “No, it’s not going — not on ‘Housewives,’ no,” she said of her nuptials.

Giudice explained that she wants to be able to have a “great time” at her wedding, but that you “can’t play certain music” and have other restrictions while filming for a reality show.

But Bravo’s cameras may have been on hand for Giudice’s bridal shower, as all of the RJHONJ cast members were in attendance and shared photos from the event.

Here’s what you need to know:

Teresa Giudice Celebrated With Several Real Housewives Stars

On July 31, 2022, Giudice took to her Instagram story to share photos from her bridal shower, which appeared to be a brunch held at Brando’s Citi Cucina in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

The RHONJ O.G. wore a white, lace minidress and high heels to the event, which included a guest list that was made up of several Real Housewives stars.

On Instagram, Giudice’s RHONJ co-star Jennifer Aydin shared a photo of her and her daughter posing with the bride-to-be in front of a flower wall. “Love celebrating your happiest moments with you #teresagiudice #LouResa #chosenfamily,” Aydin captioned the pic.

Pal Dolores Catania posted a photo with the caption, “Showers of happiness for my #teresagiudice.” Catania also shared a photo of her posing with co-stars Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga with the caption, “Brunchin with my babes.”

And another shot featured all of the RHONJ stars, including Jackie Goldschneider and newcomer Danielle Cabral, posing with the bride-to-be.

Cabral also posted a pic with Giudice and celebrity makeup artist Priscilla DiStasio. “Showering our girl with LOVE today! Happiness looks good on you #teresagiudice,” the Bravo newbie captioned an Instagram pic.

Giudice also posed with her trainer, Nicole Greco-Peepas at the shower, and “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Ashley Darby shared pics to reveal that she was also on the guest list.

The Bridal Shower Featured a Lavish Dessert table

In other photos from the party, Giudice posed in front of a massive tiered cake created by Platinum House of Sweets. A lavish dessert table also boasted a variety of pastries, cookies, cupcakes, and candies, all with a white, silver, and gold theme.

Giudice’s fiancé previously told E! News that he and his bride were involved in all of the wedding planning together, outside of the dresses for the bridal party.

“We’re gonna pick out suits together, everything. Colors, linens, seats, yeah,” he said of the upcoming wedding, which is set to have close to 200 guests.

According to Us Weekly, Giudice’s daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana will all be in the bridal party. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore and “Real Housewives of New York City” star Ramona Singer are also both on the guest list.

