Fans Criticized Teresa Giudice’s Instagram Post Featuring Fiance

The hit Bravo series “Real Housewives of New Jersey” is known for showcasing the cast’s husbands. The male cast members, including Luis “Louie” Ruelas, Dr. Bill Aydin, Joe Gorga, Joe Benigno, and Evan Goldschneider have been featured in a 2023 calendar.

On July 1, Ruelas’ fiance Teresa Giudice shared a picture of his feature photo for the calendar with her Instagram followers. The image showed the father of two practicing tree pose while looking directly at the camera. He pressed his knee against a pole, presumably to help his balance.

“NAMASTE YOU ARE MY TRUE LOVE 🙏❤️,” read the caption of the post.

Several Instagram users took to the comments section to criticize Giudice’s post.

“Stop with this silly stuff , you’re adults act like it not high school kids,” wrote one.

“Totally staged. He can’t even do tree pose properly. His foot is against his knee and he’s using the stripper pole to hold himself up. This is beyond ridiculous. 😂,” added another.

“This is fkg strange!!!” stated a social media user.

“Creepy and fake,” commented a different person.

“🤢🤮🤮🤮🤮 I wana throw up everywhere ……give me Joe Giudice any day,” shared an Instagram user.

Reddit Users Shared Their Thoughts About Teresa Giudice’s Instagram Post

On July 1, a Reddit user shared a screenshot of Giudice’s Instagram post on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

“This is pretty cringe ngl 😬,” read the caption of the post.

Several Reddit users took to the post’s comments section to share their opinions on the photo.

“No, immediately no,” wrote a commenter.

“Get this sleep paralysis demon AWAY FROM ME!” shared a Bravo fan.

“Gross. Something is so off about him. I dislike Teresa but he ain’t right. Run, b****,” commented a different person.

“Ohhhhhh. Thats a NOOO,” chimed in a fourth Reddit user.

“Just about everything from their ‘love bubble’ is cringe,” shared an “RHONJ” viewer.

Teresa Giudice Shared How She Met Her Fiance in April 2022

Giudice and Ruelas are expected to tie the knot in August 2022. The reality television personality shared how she met her fiance while speaking to Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap in April 2022. She explained that she was staying at the Jersey Shore during the summer of 2020. According to Giudice, she and two of her friends were walking together when she spotted Ruelas’ car, which resembled her old vehicle.

“He rented a Shore house for a week, so I was walking by, I was just pointing at his car, he has a white Range Rover with black wheels, and I was like ‘oh my god that guy has my car,’ I traded my car and I got a black one, so I was like that guy has my car that I had last year so I was just pointing. He waves,” recalled the mother of four.

She went on to say that one of her friends, who is married, approached Ruelas. He eventually handed said friend and Giudice his business card. She then shared that as he was driving away, he informed Giudice that he wanted her phone number.

“He pulls up with his son in the car — his son and his son’s girlfriend — and he’s like ‘my son wanted to know why I didn’t ask for your number, Teresa,’” said the reality television personality.

During the interview, Giudice also shared that she believed Ruelas came into her life because she prayed to her late parents, Antonia Gorga and Giacinto Gorga.

READ NEXT: Randall Emmett’s LA Times Exposé: 5 Things You Need to Know