SEE IT: RHONJ Star Baffles Fans With Strange Hair Photoshop Fail

A “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star shared a new photo on Instagram and fans instantly noticed that there was something off about it.

“Another appointment with orthodontist @drsallysong,” Teresa Giudice captioned a photo of herself at a dentist’s office on October 25, 2022. The reality star was all smiles at her appointment as she posed with her orthodontist and another member of the staff. Although Giudice didn’t share why she was there, fans were quick to pick up on something curious in the picture.

Giudice wore a black sweat set — a sweatshirt and matching sweatpants — to her appointment the photo. She wore her long brunette hair long and wavy, which is her typical style, but one side of her hair was colored solid black from her ear down.

Several Fans Commented on Giudice’s Clear Photo Editing Fail

It’s unclear why Giudice’s hair is shaded black on one side, but fans weren’t about to let that go unnoticed. The comments section of the post quickly filled up with people pointing out that something was very wrong in the pic.

“How is no one asking about her hair ???????” one person wrote.

“Screaming. Love a good photoshop fail,” someone else added.

“You f***** up your hair with the photoshop Tre,” a third Instagram user said.

“Girl what in the hell is this hunny,” a fourth comment read.

Another person called Giudice’s pic a “Sharpie fail.”

While many social media users were focused on Giudice’s black hair, others wondered why she was at the orthodontist and what she may have been getting done to her teeth. Other people criticized her for sharing a picture from the orthodontist’s office.

“Wow this chick can’t even go to the dentist without posting a picture??” read one person’s take.

Giudice Has Been Accused of Editing Her Photos in the Past

Many Instagram users are known to edit their photos and some are very open about the apps they use or the filters they choose. Over the years, Giudice has been accused of changing her looks using different filters and she’s been called out by fans more than once.

In March 2022, for example, she shared a picture of herself with her parents. Fans thought that Giudice looked wildly different in the picture, and called her out for editing it. Several people said that Giudice was almost unrecognizable in the snap, which was taken years before her parents died.

Giudice isn’t the only RHONJ star who has edited photos and gotten backlash from fans, either. In April 2022, fans criticized Giudice’s sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, accusing her of editing photos of her teenage daughter.

A month earlier, fans noticed a Photoshop fail in another one of Gorga’s photos. The reality star posed in front of a window but a piece of trim appeared warped, leading many to believe that Gorga had messed with the pic, perhaps to cinch her waist.

“It’s so unnecessary. She already has an amazing body,” a Reddit user wrote on a thread about the picture.

