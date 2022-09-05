Teresa Giudice Recalls Scary Moment Before Walking Down the Aisle

A “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star is recalling one of the most memorable moments of her life.

Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas got married on August 6, 2022. The couple exchanged vows at the Park Chateau and Garden in East Brunswick, New Jersey, in front of family and friends.

Giudice came out of the chapel and walked down a set of stairs before walking down the aisle to “Ave Maria.” The wedding was officiated by Ruelas’ sister, Veronica Ruelas.

“I will love you for a million tomorrows,” Giudice told Ruelas during the ceremony, according to People magazine. The wedding was easily one of the most talked about events in franchise history and while it won’t be featured on an upcoming episode of RHONJ, Bravo cameras were on-hand to film for an upcoming wedding special to air at a later date.

And while everyone saw very happy moments in the various photos and videos that made their way to social media, Giudice recently opened up about the anxiety she felt just before joining Ruelas at the altar.

Here’s what you need to know:

Giudice Said She Had ‘Anxiety’ Right Before Her Big Entrance

Giudice had a similar experience as many brides while she waited to walk down the aisle to meet her groom. She opened up about how she was feeling on the August 24, 2022, mini episode of her new podcast.

“Before they opened the doors, I was really nervous inside. My heart started beating. I was getting anxiety. Just because… It was just a lot. I was really hot,” she admitted. She explained that viewers of her wedding special will get to see all of this “play out.”

“I was having a hard time breathing. I was like ‘oh my God, please.’ I was praying to my parents, and to God, like, ‘please, make me make it down that aisle.’ Because once I saw Louie’s face, then calmness came over me,” she explained.

“And I was like, ‘I got this.’ I wasn’t nervous about getting married. It was just a lot,” she added.

Giudice Said She Felt Her Parents With Her

Giudice was extremely close to both of her parents but they died years before her wedding to Ruelas. It was very important for her to ensure that they were a part of her big day, so she made sure to do a couple of things in their honor.

For example, she had a custom rosary that contained a picture of her mom and dad. She also had the words “sempre insieme” which translates to “always together” stitched on her veil.

During her August 24, 2022, podcast episode, Giudice said that she truly felt her parents on either said of her as she walked down the aisle. The song “Ave Maria” was also a nod to her late parents.

At the reception, Giudice’s eldest daughter Gia Giudice made mention of her grandparents during her toast.

“[Nonno] is dancing with you right now for your father-daughter dance and was holding your arm down the aisle as Nonna is admiring your beauty inside and out,” Gia said. “The love that they had was a love that reminds me of my mom and Luis’ as they’ll wish for the both of you,” she continued.

READ NEXT: How Teresa Giudice Kept Her Parents Close at Her Wedding (PHOTOS)