Teresa Giudice Speaks Out on RHOBH Drama

In a new Instagram post, Teresa Giudice spoke out about the social media drama happening among the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast. During the week of August 22, Garcelle Beauvais’ son, Jax, was hit with a slew of hate comments on his Instagram page. According to Deadline, Beauvais’ son shared an example of the messages that were left on his page, many of which were defending RHOBH star Diana Jenkins, as Beauvais and Jenkins have been feuding during this season.

Beauvais also spoke out about the situation on her Instagram, writing on August 23, “I’m usually a very strong woman I’ve been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids! It hurts it’s not OK I’ve been in tears all night it’s just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone #RHOBH.”

And now, Giudice also has a message for Bravo fans.

“I am heartbroken for @garcelle & her family to endure hateful and disgusting messages,” Giudice wrote in an August 25 Instagram post. “I’m heartbroken for anyone who is on the receiving end of this hateful bullying. Stop this vile behavior, all we want is for our children to grow up in an accepting loving world, we all deserve that.” Giudice accompanied the message with a photo of two kids holding hands.

Bravo Also Issued a Statement

Following the social media attacks, Bravo issued a statement via their Instagram page on August 24. It was later reposted by some of Beauvais’ fellow “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” costars Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, and Erika Girardi.

“We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle’s son,” the message read. “We urge our viewers and social followers alike to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with harmful rhetoric.”

In the comments section of the post, other Bravo stars left messages of support. “Thank you for supporting @garcelle & her son. @bravotv,” wrote former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey. “Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney left a string of heart emojis in the comment section, as did former “Real Housewives of Dallas” star Stephanie Hollman.

Beauvais’ Son Said That the Social Media Attacks Affected Him During His First Week of High School

In a statement from Beauvais’ son, Jax, which she posted to Twitter on August 24, he admitted that the hateful messages affected him during his first week of high school.

“It is currently my first week of high school and, instead of enjoying it like most kids at my school, I have to deal with being attacked on social media,” Beauvais’ son wrote. “I did not sign up for this show, nor do I have anything to do with the show’s drama. I just want to be a normal kid.”

The message continued, “The purpose of my Instagram account is not for publicity no the public’s gaze, but to be seen by my peers as just another kid. I really wanted to avoid going private, but I just have to at this point.”

