Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas’ Love Photo Roasted By Fans

Teresa Giudice’s photo celebrating her love is getting a lot of hate from fans.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star got engaged to her fiancé, Luis Ruelas, last fall during a trip to Greece, and since that time she has been in a serious love bubble.

On the 12th season of RHONJ, Giudice found herself on the defense multiple times as her co-stars pointed out Ruelas’ “red flags.” In addition to a controversial video that was shot at an all-male bonding retreat, there have been rumors about Ruelas’ questionable past, which includes an assault allegation following a road rage incident, per Page Six.

Teresa Giudice’s Photo Sparked a Big Reaction From Fans

Amid all the talk of love bubbles and red flags, a photo taken from what appears to be an engagement photoshoot has resurfaced online. On her Instagram story on June 28, Giudice shared a photo of the pic in a frame that was engraved “Teresa and Louis.” The engraved photo frame may have been a gift given to Giudice and Ruelas at their recent housewarming party.

In the photo, Ruelas was seen lifting Giudice above him as the bottom of her billowy red gown was blowing in the wind. A body of water could be seen in the background.

Fans had a field day as the photo surfaced online. Some fans thought the pic was a joke.

“Is she messing with us? This can’t be real,” one commenter wrote.

“Is this a joke?” another asked.

“It looks like a really bad perfume ad,” another chimed in.

“This makes me want to be single forever because what if I date someone who wants to do this?” another wrote.

Others thought the couple looked like they were recreating a scene from the movie “Titanic.” And others called the pic of Giudice’s billowy red gown “the biggest red flag ever.”

“She’s literally wearing a red flag,” one commenter wrote.

Teresa Giudice Previously Shared a Pic From the Photoshoot in Question

In March 2022, Giudice shared a peek at the shoot by posting a photo of her posing in the red dress. “Two things in the world are not meant to be hidden love and your red dress,” she captioned the photo.

The first look at the photo of her and Ruelas comes just ahead of her wedding.

In October 2021, Ruelas stunned Giudice by popping the question at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece. The elaborate surprise proposal included candles, roses, a violinist, sparklers and a choreographed fireworks display that illuminated a “Marry Me” sign, according to People.

The lovebirds are set to tie the knot in New Jersey sometime during the summer of 2022, according to Us Weekly. While RHONJ often films during the summer months, Giudice told Entertainment Tonight her nuptials will not be featured on the Bravo reality. “No, it’s not going — not on Housewives, no,” she told the outlet. “So, we’ll see what happens.”

Fans will see a bit more of Giudice’s “love Bubble” though, because Bravo’s cameras were present during the couple’s recent housewarming party. In photos shared on Instagram, Giudice and Ruelas posed in front of a heart-shaped balloon that was imprinted with “Welcome to Teresa & Louie’s Love Bubble.”

