Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas Slammed for PDA Honeymoon Pics

The honeymoon is far from over for Teresa Giudice and her second husband, Luis Ruelas. The 50-year-old “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star and her new spouse are living it up on a whirlwind post-wedding trip through Europe.

The Bravo star and her man tied the knot on August 6, 2022, at the Park Chateau Estates & Gardens in New Brunswick, New Jersey, according to People. And while the wedding itself looked like a mini BravoCon—multiple “Real Housewives” stars were there – fans are now taking issue with the honeymoon, which has turned into a spectator sport.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Roasted Photos of Teresa & Luis on Their Honeymoon

In a series of NSFW photos posted on the Bravo Chicks Instagram fan account, a string bikini-clad Giudice was seen making out with her husband on a beach in Greece.

“What do you think of Teresa and Louis PDA on their honeymoon?” the caption on the fan site asked. “Hot or Not?”

Many fans reacted to give the PDA pics an absolute “NOT.”

“This offends my eyeballs,” one commenter wrote.

“You really do need to put a warning label with these posts,“ another added.

“My lunch just came up,” a third chimed in.

Others thought the 50-year-old bride and her 48-year-old husband were too old for all the PDA and told them to “get a room.”

“Take it back to the hotel room!” one commenter wrote.

“If it was their first marriage and in 20’s get it. But they are middle age … have a kiss, get a room,” another wrote.

“You’re adults ~ how about using your room,” another agreed.

“They old for doing all that!!” another critic chimed in.

But some fans did defend the RHONJ star as she celebrated her new marriage.

“They deserve happiness!! I’m sure we can give them a hall pass on their honeymoon,” one fan wrote of the newlywed couple.

Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas Honeymooned in Greece & Italy

While not all fans love their PDA pics, Giudice and Ruelas seem to be loving their exotic honeymoon. According to Us Weekly, a week after their wedding, the couple first traveled to Greece, which is where they got engaged in October 2021. A source told the Daily Mail that the couple chose Greece as their first stop due to the special meaning the country holds for them. “It’s a very special place for them, and they’re looking forward to celebrating their love for one another after the big bash,” the insider said.

While on her honeymoon, where the bride described Greece as “the land of love.” “It’s all about the love here,” Giudice told fans on Instagram. “This is all about love, love, love.”

After spending several days at the luxury hotel Calilo in Mykonos, Greece, the newlyweds then traveled to Italy. Giudice and Ruelas took a speedboat ride on the Mediterranean near the coastal town of Positano. The Daily Mail noted that the newlyweds then moved on to the island of Capri, where they took another boat to the “Cave Of Love.”

READ NEXT: Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Audriana Looks All Grown Up in New Photos