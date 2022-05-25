Teresa Giudice Shades Melissa Gorga With Sister-in-Law Post

Teresa Giudice is making it clear that she has a good relationship with her future sister-in-law, even if the same can’t be said of her relationship with her current one.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star celebrated her 50th birthday in Mexico with some of her favorite people by her side, so perhaps it’s no surprise that her brother Joe Gorga’s wife, Melissa, was not on the guest list.

Melissa and Joe Gorga got married in August 2004, according to Us Weekly, with a pregnant Giudice as one of their bridesmaids. But the relationship between the sisters-in-law has gone downhill over the past few years. Giudice previously revealed that Melissa will not be a bridesmaid in her upcoming wedding to Ruelas. At the RHONJ season 12 reunion, Giudice also announced that she is “not close” with Melissa Gorga.

Teresa Giudice Posted a Photo With Her Future Sister-in-Law Veronica Ruelas

During her birthday celebration weekend in May 2022, Giudice posted a pic to her Instagram page as she posed with her fiancé and his sister, Veronica Ruelas. The chummy trio was photographed dining at Gitano Garden of Love in Tulum, Mexico.

“Love you both so much,” Giudice captioned the pic, adding the hashtags #sisterinlaw #mylove and #famiglia.

Many fans took the post to be a straight-up diss at Melissa Gorga, with some saying it was “messed up.”

“This post is an obvious dig at Melissa,” one commenter wrote to the RHONJ star. “We are only here for a short time, maybe less passive-aggressive posts and more love for your own blood.”

“Teresa is so shady,” another commenter agreed.

But others thought the photo was simply showing another side of Giudice’s life.

“Your REAL sister-in-law,” one fan wrote.

“You finally got the sister-in-law relationship that you always wanted,” another agreed.

“Until she shows up with sprinkle cookies,” a third fan chimed in, in reference to Giudice’s famous beef with Gorga over store-brand Christmas cookies she once brought to a family gathering.

“It’s a picture with her soon-to-be sister-in-law not everything is shade,” a fan wrote in defense of the RHONJ star.

Teresa Giudice Has Gushed Over Luis Ruelas’ Sisters in the Past

This isn’t the first time Giudice has shared a sister-in-law post. In December 2021, she posted photos from a getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico where she and Luis were joined by his two sisters, Veronica and Jennifer. Giudice captioned the pics “Sweet Loves” along with the hashtags #sisterinlaws, #bonding and #friendship.”

Giudice has also talked about her future sisters-in-law in the past. On the May 6, 2022 episode of the “Slut Pig” podcast, Giudice revealed that her daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana will be her maids of honor in her wedding and that Dina Manzo will be in her bridal party. While her longtime sister-in-law Melissa will not be part of the wedding, Ruelas’ two sisters will be.

“They’re like the sisters I’ve never had,” Giudice said of the Ruelas siblings. “I don’t have sisters. I think that’s why God sent me four daughters. And I’ve always wanted a family that I was close to — like, you know, in-laws.”

READ NEXT: Dolores Catania Reveals What Went Wrong With David Principe