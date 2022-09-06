LOOK: Teresa Giudice Shares Never Before Seen Wedding Photos

Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas are celebrating their one-month anniversary.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars tied the knot on August 6, 2022, at the Park Chateau and Garden in East Brunswick, New Jersey. They exchanged vows outside in front of their family and friends, including Giudice’s four daughters and Ruelas’ two sons.

“Before they opened the doors, I was really nervous inside. My heart started beating. I was getting anxiety. Just because… It was just a lot. I was really hot,” Giudice said on a teaser episode of her new podcast that was released on August 24, 2022.

“I was having a hard time breathing. I was like ‘oh my God, please.’ I was praying to my parents, and to God, like, ‘please, make me make it down that aisle.’ Because once I saw Louie’s face, then calmness came over me,” she explained.

On September 6, 2022, Giudice and Ruelas shared some never-before-seen photos from her special day in honor of their anniversary.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ruelas Said He’s ‘Grateful’ for Giudice’s Love

In a romantic post marking his anniversary with Giudice, Ruelas shared how he’s feeling one month in.

“At this exact time one month ago, I made the best decision I’ve ever made — I committed my life to you in front of God, our families, and our closest friends. @teresagiudice, you are the most amazing wife, mother, and person. There are so many ways to describe how I feel, but more than anything I am grateful. I’m grateful to you for your love. I’m grateful to you for your understanding. I’m grateful to you for your endless support. I’m grateful to you for you patience. I’m grateful to you for your strength. I adore you more than you know and if I could relive our wedding day over and over again, I would. I love you — always and forever. Happy 1 Month Anniversary,” he wrote.

He posted several photos from his wedding day, many of which have never been shared online. The first photo was taken after the couple became husband and wife. They both smiled at the camera as they walked down the aisle. The next photo shared by Ruelas was with his two sons.

He also shared additional photos with his bride and with the whole wedding party.

Giudice Called Her Wedding a ‘Dream Come True’

Giudice shared a different set of photos on her Instagram feed. The first picture was of the first kiss that she and Ruelas shared after being presented as husband and wife. Next, Giudice shared a picture with her new husband and all of their kids together. A pic of Giudice and Ruelas walking into their reception was the third photo in the series and it was followed by a photo with the wedding party.

Giudice then chose to share a picture from the reception where she danced the night away with her loved ones. The very last picture was snapped the moment Ruelas reached for Giudice’s hand when she walked down the aisle.

“Happy 1 Month Anniversary @louiearuelas! I can’t believe it’s already been a month but time moves fast when you’re having fun the way we are! Our wedding really was a dream come true and walking down the aisle towards our beautiful children and the love of my life was a moment I will cherish forever. Babe, your love is everything I’ve ever dreamed of,” she captioned her post.

“Thank you to everyone for loving us and supporting us, all of your messages mean so much to me. Can’t wait to share more wedding pictures and videos with everyone soon,” she added.

Ruelas and Giudice’s wedding was filmed by Bravo and there will be a wedding special airing on television at a later date.

