Fans React to Video of Teresa Giudice Playing Drums at Her Wedding

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice and her husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas got married in Middlesex County, New Jersey on August 6, 2022. The Park Chateau Estate and Gardens served as the wedding’s location, per People magazine.

On August 6, Giudice’s friend Caroline Rauseo shared a video that showed the bride enthusiastically playing the drums during her wedding reception on her Instagram Stories. A Reddit user uploaded the clip on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

“I cannot stop laughing at Tre playing the drums 😂,” read the caption of the post.

Quite a few Reddit users flocked to the post’s comments section.

“She is trolling all of us. I won’t accept anything else as an explanation,” wrote a commenter.

“Y’all I swear this is a fever dream we’re all having,” added another.

“It’s like watching Animal from the Muppets😹,” shared a different person.

“She is having the time of her life 😂,” commented a Bravo fan.

“This is exactly what I expected🤣🤣🤣🤣She looks happier then she has in a while,” stated a Reddit user.

“This is actually hilarious and sad at the same time! Tre is actually having an awesome time, Lois just looks like he has all eyes on where the cameras are-he’s completely in this for the $,” shared an “RHONJ” viewer.

“Every time I see something from this wedding I’m more convinced it took place in a movie in 1984,” commented a social media user.

“This was so entertaining. I’m not the biggest Tre fan, but she looks like she is have the time of her life. Good for her! Tre deserves to be happy and have fun after everything w/ Juicy Joe,” chimed in an eighth person, in reference to the Bravo star’s ex-husband, Joe Giudice.

Bravo Fans Shared Their Thoughts About Videos of Luis Ruelas & Teresa Giudice Dancing

Store owner, Steven Dann, who appeared in “RHONJ” season 10, shared videos of Ruelas and his wife dancing together at their wedding reception on his Instagram Stories. The videos were posted on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit. Several commenters shared their thoughts on the matter.

“And Luis is fist pumping. This wedding couldn’t be any more Jersey if it tried it’s hardest. It’s the weirdest event of the year and I can’t stop watching everything posted about it,” wrote a commenter.

“Everything about this wedding is so weird,” shared another person.

“I think, because they took a spray tan time machine back to 1980 when Teresa’s look would be seen as subtle. We just didn’t travel back in time, so it seems weird to us. Lol,” stated a Bravo fan.

Teresa Giudice Discussed Meeting Luis Ruelas in a May 2022 Interview

Giudice spoke about meeting her now-husband during a May 2022 interview with Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap. She explained that she had rented a house on the Jersey Shore during the summer of 2020. While on a walk with her two friends, she noticed Ruelas’ car.

“He rented this shore house for a week – so I was walking by and I was just pointing at his car because he has a white Range Rover with black wheels and I was like ‘oh my god, that guy has my car.’ You know, I traded my car in and I got a black one. And I was like ‘he has my car that I had last year’ and so I was just pointing and he waves,” said Giudice.

She explained that one of her friends approached the father of two. She noted that she eventually went up to him. After a brief conversation, he handed her his business card and inquired about her telephone number.

