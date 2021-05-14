Is Tiffany Moon Leaving RHOD? These Signs Say ‘Yes’

Could “The Real Housewives of Dallas” be losing their newest cast member, Tiffany Moon? According to these new clues, it certainly seems like it.

On May 14, Moon changed her Instagram and Twitter bio to read, “Previous cast member of #RHOD.” The star also posted a cryptic message on her Twitter that same day, which hinted at her departure. Moon wrote, “Good morning to everyone. It’s time for a change. Have a wonderful day!”

Moon made her debut on “The Real Housewives of Dallas” during this past season, and was the first Asian-American housewife to ever be cast on the franchise. However, Moon’s transition onto the show wasn’t the most smooth, as she often had to deal with microaggressions from her fellow castmates, especially after the cast had to confront a video of Brandi Redmond that resurfaced last year which showed her mocking Asian people.

“I’m so glad that I was able to provide a voice from a person of color, a person who is an immigrant, a person who has dealt with racism, because I think that helped bring the topic, which may have been a little abstract to some of the ladies, and make it more realistic.” Moon told Vice in March 2021.

Moon Has Hinted at a Departure Before

For some “Real Housewives of Dallas” fans, Moon’s potential departure might not come as a shock. Moon has hinted at leaving the show before, telling Stylecaster in January 2021 that she might just be a “one-hit wonder.”

“I don’t know,” Moon admitted to the outlet earlier this year. “I might be a little bit of a one-hit wonder. It was a lot in terms of the time away from my family because normally I work and when I’m not working, I’m with my family. But this time, I was at work, and when I wasn’t working, I was working, so I didn’t see my family for much over the summer. Ask me again in 12 or 13 weeks when it all finishes. I’m not sure I’m the sort of Housewife that people want to continue seeing. I have no idea.”

Moon Admitted That Joining ‘The Real Housewives of Dallas’ Was out of Her Comfort Zone

During a January 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Moon admitted that joining the franchise was a bit out of her comfort zone. As an anesthesiologist by day, the star revealed that she wanted to see more representation on TV.

“I took a leap of faith and I’m here for it,” Moon told the outlet at the time. “This is something out of my comfort zone. It was an opportunity that was offered to me that I really wanted to take advantage of, because I think that young girls need to see more doctors on reality TV because we are real women. You will see me struggle with balancing working as a physician and having young children at home. I think people need to see more of that on TV instead of things that are, you know, make-believe and not at all like most people’s normal lives.”

