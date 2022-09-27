Tom Girardi, Erika Jayne Highlighted for ‘Dire’ New Claim

The Los Angeles Times uncovered several political donations made by Tom Girardi which have been raising some eyebrows in light of his pending lawsuits.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tom Girardi Donated ‘More Than $2 Million to the National Democratic Party & Individual Candidates’ Including Barack Obama, Hilary Clinton & President Joe Biden

In light of the many lawsuits against Girardi and his estranged wife “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne, the Los Angeles Times did a deep dive into the political contributions made by the Girardi’s, which may have come from stolen funds.

According to the report, Girardi was a “major party donor for decades” often making monetary contributions to various politicians in the Democratic party. Additionally, Girardi “lined up additional donations from his wife, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika; the employees of his law firm; and the multitude of California trial lawyers who did business with him — or hoped to,” the article says.

The outlet reported that, according to election filings, “he still doled out more than $2 million to the national Democratic Party and individual candidates” despite his finances becoming more and more “dire.”

According to the LA Times some of the funds went to the following politicians: “Joe Biden ($11,200), Barack Obama ($62,500) and Hillary Clinton ($60,400), Gov. Gavin Newsom ($66,900), U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein ($18,700), former state Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones ($37,244), L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti ($9,500) and City Atty. Mike Feuer ($11,000).”

Girardi is under investigation now for using money that was meant to go to clients who were owed settlements from lawsuits including families of those killed in the Lion Air plane crash or “toxic contamination, recalled pharmaceuticals, motor vehicle crashes or other misfortunes,” the outlet says.

The outlet says they “could find no evidence any of the campaigns had returned the donations” once news broke of the Girardi’s alleged misconduct with funds.

Winners of several lawsuits are still owed their settlement money, according to the outlet. One such person is Gisele Thompson-Fry who says she “got zero” from her settlement and she believes the politicians who got the donations should give them to the people owed.

“Because they are Democrats, they should,” she told the outlet. “We are the people that care about the underdog.”

California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom Spoke Highly of Erika Jayne While Appearing on WWHL

Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom On Legalizing Pot | WWHL California Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom tells a WWHL caller how he’s working to legalize recreational marijuana in his state and says when he thinks it’ll be legal nationwide. ►► Subscribe To WWHL: bravo.ly/WWHLSub "Watch What Happens" as Bravo Andy Cohen interviews today's hottest celebrities. Watch WWHL Sun-Thu 11/10c: WWHL Website: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live Follow WWHL: twitter.com/BravoWWHL Like… 2016-04-27T04:40:27Z

The Los Angeles Times reported on a time when California’s Governor Gavin Newsom appeared on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” and spoke about the Girardi’s.

On the show, Newsom referred to Girardi as, “one of the major donors in California politics.”

“Wow. And does he give to you?” asked Andy Cohen, the host of the show.

“He has been extraordinarily generous — so she is my favorite Real Housewife,” a grinning Newsom said of Erika Girardi.

Despite the glowing remarks about both Girardi and Jayne, Nathan Ballard, a former Newsom advisor, told the LA Times that “Girardi was not in Gavin Newsom’s inner circle by any stretch.”

Jayne has recently taken to Instagram to share several articles reporting on cases where she has been cleared of wrongdoing.

“Thank you to my friends that have stood beside me. All I asked for was time and understanding,” she wrote on Instagram.

