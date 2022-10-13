Vicki Gunvalson Blasts Housewives Star ‘What a Joke’

A fellow Real Housewife has called former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Vicki Gunvalson rude and she responded.

While appearing on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live” on October 9, 2022, “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Ashley Darby spoke out about Gunvalson and Gunvalson has fired back.

Ashley Darby Says RHOC’s Vicki Gunvalson Was ‘Quite Mean to Me’ & Gunvalson Fired Back ‘What a Joke’

Darby was playing a drinking game “Truth or Drink” where Cohen would ask the guest a question and they could choose to answer it or drink.

Cohen asked both Darby and “Married to Medicine” star Dr. Heavenly Kimes who the rudest Bravolebrity is.

“Oh yes, the rudest Bravolebrity I ever met was Vicki,” she said. “Vicki Gunvalson was quite mean to me.”

“Really?” Cohen asked, seemingly shocked by her answer.

“Yes, she was,” Darby replied. “In what way,” Cohen asked.

“We did a little thing together at the Bravo headquarters,” she explained. “And she was so dismissive of me. Actually we were doing an interview together, she got up and walked out of the room. She didn’t want to hear anything I had to say.”

“I’m sorry to hear that,” Cohen said.

Gunvalson spoke to Heavy about the comments made by Darby.

“What a joke that she is saying this,” Gunvalson told Heavy. “I did a quick interview at Bravo studio in NY a few years ago and they asked me to sit with her and comment about her and her franchise. I had no idea who she was and I thought she was the one who acted rude to me. She obviously knew who I was.”

Gunvalson & Darby Appeared Together on Bravo’s YouTube Channel in 2017: ‘So Excited to Talk With Vicki’

Gunvalson and Darby appeared in a Bravo video titled “RHOC Vicki Gunvalson & RHOP Ashley Darby Bond Over Real Housewife Divorces” which was shared on YouTube on September 17, 2018.

In the video, Darby says she’s “so excited to talk with Vicki” while getting her make-up done. “I don’t think you could be a Housewives fan and not watch Orange County. I’ve been watching Vicki for years.”

In another clip, you can see the wives meeting and discussing their bunions and blisters, but Gunvalson walks away mid-sentence.

Darby appears visibly nervous and gushes over Gunvalson and tells her what a big fan of hers she is. The two women talked about glam, grocery shopping, and yoga and Gunvalson offered Darby advice about being on the show.

“I don’t know how long this whole wagon’s going to keep going for but just to embrace it, enjoy it and have fun,” Gunvalson told Darby. “Don’t take it too serious.”

The nearly 10-minute video also shows the two have a conversation about rumors.

“Rumors are just rumors,” Gunvalson said. “Facts are facts. So rumors, anybody can say anything about anybody, but unless you have facts you shouldn’t talk about them.”

Gunvalson was an original RHOC cast member and remained on the show for 13 seasons as a full-time cast member and one additional season as a “friend.”

Darby was an original cast member of her franchise and has remained on the show for the full seven seasons.

