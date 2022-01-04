Vicki Gunvalson Slams Ex Steve Lodge After Engagement Announcement

Vicki Gunvalson, a former star of “Real Housewives of Orange County” has some harsh words for her ex, Steve Lodge, after news of his engagement broke.

Steve is engaged just three months after news of his split with the former RHOC was made public. And Vicki is not taking the high road in her reaction to the news.

Here’s everything we need to know:

Vicki Blasted Steve for Moving on so Fast Saying ‘He’s a Fame Whore’ Just Trying to Stay Relevant

Vicki spoke to Celebuzz about the engagement on January 3, 2022, saying Steve was just looking for attention. She also shared a photo on her Instagram account with the date of August 27, 2021, as proof of the pair still being together at that time.

“As everyone is asking me for my comment on the fast ‘engagement’ that was personally fed to the press by his own vain, self-obsessed, craving for the spotlight, excessive admiration and attention… seems to have hit the wires,” Vicki told the outlet. “I’m not sure why this is even news as this person was in my life for almost 6 years but he was and is NOT a celebrity or known to anyone prior to dating me.”

She went on to explain where she is at in her life.

“Good news is my future is bright and I am moving on with my life in a positive manner,” she told Celebuzz. “Those who follow me can see that I am currently living my best life in MY Puerto Vallarta vacation home, and enjoying every minute of it. I’m not bitter, or wallowing in a corner and would never allow this news to affect my life. I am a strong woman who owns 2 homes, a successful business at Coto Insurance and will certainly not let this NON news worthy information affect me. I consider myself fortunate to no longer have to deal with this person’s narcissistic personality. ”

Vicki also spoke to US Weekly about the engagement.

“He’s a fame whore and is all about staying relevant,” she told the outlet.

Steve Gushed About His New Fiance ‘Janis Is a Beautiful Person, Inside and Out’

People was the first to report the news of Steve’s engagement to Janis who is a school teacher in Orange County.

“I did ask Janis on December 20th if she would become Mrs. Steve Chavez Lodge, and she happily agreed. We will be married in April 2022,” Steve told the outlet in a statement on January 3, 2021. “We are both very excited, incredibly happy, totally in love and look forward to our life together.”

The outlet reports that the pair have been dating since September.

Steve also spoke with US Weekly revealing more details about Janis.

“We are completely head over heels in love and can’t wait to be husband and wife. Janis is a beautiful person, inside and out,” he told the outlet. “We have incredible chemistry, we’re very compatible, emotionally connected and have mutual respect for each other. We are equally yoked and look forward to happiness.”

Vicki Says She’s in ‘No Rush to Start Dating’ After a Photo of Her Being Kissed by a Man Is Shared on Instagram

On Thursday, December 30, 2021, Vicki shared a series of photos and videos with a man, who is tagged as Marlon Michel, kissing her on the cheek. The following days she posted another video getting cozy with the man. Those photos and video may have been a ruse as the man has since posted a new photo of his “hot wife” who is also seen in Vicki’s photos.

Vicki told US Weekly that she is in “no rush to start dating” on January 3, 2022, after the news of her exes engagement became public. “I’ve gone out with some friends, but have no desire to do what he’s doing. Marriage is a sacred thing.”

