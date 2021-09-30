Vicki Gunvalson & Steve Lodge Call It Quits

It seems like Vicki Gunvalson’s love tank just wasn’t full enough.

In a September 28, 2021, Instagram post, the former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star revealed that she had split from her fiancé, Steve Lodge. Gunvalson posted a screenshot of an affirmation from the app “Vibe of The Day,” accompanied by an emotional caption to her page.

“It’s taken me a day to be able to make a statement after the press started writing about Steve and I,” Gunvalson wrote in the caption of the photo. “Yes, the rumors are true. The time has come for Steve and I to move forward or move on and we are …. moving on.”

Gunvalson continued, writing “There is no fault with either person, we are just going in different directions. I wish him the best life has to offer and to be happy, and he has wished the same for me. I gave it my all, but sometimes the ‘ALL’ isn’t enough.”

During Gunvalons’s last few seasons appearing on “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” viewers were introduced to Lodge and were able to get an inside look into their relationship. The two got engaged in April 2019, but had been together for nearly three years prior, according to Page Six.

Gunvalson was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” during seasons one through 14.

Gunvalson Was Allegedly Broken up With While Filming Season Two of ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’

Gunvalson’s breakup didn’t seem to come at a good time, as a source recently alleged to Us Weekly that the star was broken up with while filming season two of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” which took place at former “Real Housewives of New York” star Dorinda Medley’s home in The Berkshires. The spinoff is set to air sometime next year.

“Steve broke up with Vicki while she was filming the [Real Housewives] spinoff show in the Berkshires,” a source revealed to the outlet. “After he told her this, she was traumatized. It ruined her. She didn’t want to be at the [Dorinda Medley’s] house anymore.”

The source also added about Gunvalson, “She’s in terrible shape. She still loves him. They had not been getting along for a long time. He seemed disinterested in her for a very long time.”

The Couple Was in No Rush to Get Married

During a January 2021 interview with Us Weekly, Gunvalson explained that she and Lodge weren’t rushing to walk down the aisle, citing the fact that it was her third marriage, and Lodge’s fourth.

“We’re not wedding planning at all. We’re not in that place of wedding planning,” Gunvalson explained to Us Weekly at the time. “It’s my third marriage, Steve’s fourth, so we’re not going to do wedding [stuff]. But right now, we’re pausing everything. There’s no need to.”

Gunvalson continued, “He’s got his money, I’ve got my money — we don’t need to get married. So, we’ll see what happens. There’s no rush.”

READ NEXT: Report: Andy Cohen and Erika Jayne Fought During RHOBH Reunion