VIDEO: Kyle Richards in ‘The Real Housewives of the North Pole’ Movie

Bravo star Kyle Richards has a major role in an upcoming Peacock film titled “The Real Housewives of the North Pole.” The Christmas-themed movie will be released on December 9, 2021. According to The Hollywood Reporter Richards plays a character called Trish, who loves Christmas. The publication reported that Trish and her best friend Diana (Betsy Brandt) “have won the holiday house decorating contest for the past nine years.” The friends have a falling out, which a journalist named Kendall (Tetona Jackson) ends covering, leading to more issues.

Peacock Released a Clip from the Upcoming Holiday Film

Bravo TV reported that Peacock released a clip from “The Real Housewives of the North Pole,” which can be watched below.





In the clip, Diana runs into Kendall while she is walking her dog. They have a brief discussion about reindeer before Trish joins their conversation. The journalist soon reveals that Diana and Trish are the talk of the town.

“Literally everyone I have met in North Pole seems to talk about you two. ‘The unstoppable duo who wins the home decorating contest every Christmas,’” says the writer.

She then offers to take their picture to be featured on the fictional online publication American Life. Trish and Diana happily pose for a photo. After Kendall leaves, Trish makes a snide remark about the journalist’s purse, claiming it was a fake Fendi.

Kyle Richards Had a Role in the 2021 Horror Film ‘Halloween Kills’

Kyle Richards was a child actress and most famously starred as Lindsey in the 1978 horror movie “Halloween.” In the 2021 film “Halloween Kills,” the Bravo star portrayed an adult version of the character, per IMDb. While speaking to Us Weekly in October 2021, Richards shared how she felt about being able to reprise the role.

“It was just so exciting, just such an honor and a thrill and I’m just so happy to be back on the big screen again doing what I love most my first love which is acting. So I’m just grateful,” said the 52-year-old.

She then shared that she was unaware that “Halloween” would gain such notoriety when filming the original movie when she was just eight years old.

“You know, you never known when you’re making something what it’s going to turn into. When I made that movie, of course, I had no idea it was going to be such a big deal and you know, that it would have fans still passionate about it after all these years,” said Richards.

The mother-of-four liken the experience to joining the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in 2010.

“Like when I signed on to do the Housewives I thought I was doing a job for two months. I didn’t know if it was going to be a flop or a hit and here we are number one show on Bravo all these later, so you just never know,” said the television personality.

During an October 2021 interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Richards shared that she was not afraid during the production of “Halloween” when she was a child.

“Filming the original one, I did not get scared, I didn’t even know what I was doing, it was like fun to be on the set. Filming [‘Halloween Kill’], it was scary because we were doing night shoots so I was filming like three, four o’clock in the morning and I had to get into a swamp with alligators,” revealed Richards.

