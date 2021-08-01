EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: RHOP Wendy Osefo Talks Sophomore Season, Gizelle Bryant Feud, & More

Potomac is back, baby, and so is Dr. Wendy Osefo!

Although she’s only in her sophomore season, Osefo is not holding anything back on this year’s “Real Housewives of Potomac.” In an exclusive interview with Heavy, Osefo dished on what’s to come this season, her two new friends, Happy and Ness, and her feud with costar Gizelle Bryant.

“Second season I came in more comfortable because I know the women, I know what it’s like to film,” Osefo explained to Heavy. “And so if I could sum up second season in one word, it would be ‘prepared.’ You come in with an air of, okay, I got this, I know the ropes, you’re not a freshman anymore.”

Osefo continued, explaining that her family really enjoyed filming this season as well, as it gave them something to look forward to during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They were good, especially my kids, I was a mama bear at all the time, and I always want to make sure everything is okay with them,” Osefo said. “They love it. This is their show, they run this. And for them, it was actually the first time they had contact, in a sense, with the outside world, because they have been homeschooled in the pandemic. So, it was good for them to see other people, even though the producers were in full PPE wear, but it was just good to have other people around and familiar faces for them. So that was fun.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” every Sunday night at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

Osefo Revealed More About Her Plastic Surgery

During this season’s “Real Housewives of Potomac” premiere, Osefo threw a party with the other ladies to celebrate some “tweaks” that she had done, including a breast augmentation and a BBL. However, Osefo revealed to Heavy that she got the surgery for herself, and herself only.

“I did the surgery for myself,” Osefo explained. “This is something I’ve always said I wanted to do. There is a bit of nervousness that comes with it because, in my industry, you’re also put in a box. People tell you what you should look like, how you should dress, what’s expected of you. And this was me saying, I’m tired of living for everyone else … I was a little bit hesitant, but I’m so glad I did it, and I’m so glad that everyone has been super supportive.”

Osefo Teased That This Season Is a ‘Roller Coaster’

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” just kicked off their season, and there’s still so much more to come, according to Osefo.

“So this season is a real roller coaster ride,” Osefo admitted to Heavy. “It’s a roller coaster ride because we go through a lot as a group, but what I love the most about this season is that we still have fun. I think that was missing maybe in season five, but this season we still got to have fun with each other, and that’s what I appreciate the most.”

There’s also some drama to come involving Osefo and costar Gizelle Bryant after she brings up some not-so-nice rumors about Osefo’s husband, Eddie Osefo.

“You know, being in the public eye, we have so many lies and negative things written about us and that’s just what comes with the territory,” Osefo told Heavy. “However, what I saw from Gizelle is someone who was not my friend. Because, as many things in vitriol, nasty mean things, that have been written about her family, I never once brought it up on this platform, because that’s what friends do. Friends don’t add fire to a flame especially when you know it’s a lot. And that just made me realize that she’s not my friend.”

However, even though there may be more drama ahead this season, there are also some deeper moments, such as the journey Osefo embarks on as she writes her new memoir, “Tears of My Mother,” which will be published in May 2022 by Simon and Schuster.

“The book really explores what is often the complex relationship between mothers and daughters,” Osefo revealed. “I absolutely adore my mother. She’s sacrificed so much for myself and my siblings, but the truth is, when you get older, you look back on some of your childhood and realize that some of the things that happened were toxic. Now that I’m a mom of my own, I really started digging deeper to start deciphering between what I’m going to take from my childhood and give to my children and what I’m going to leave behind. You guys are able to see that journey for me, where I talk about growing up, and how I talk about me as the woman I am, and the mother I am.”

