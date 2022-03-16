Yolanda Hadid Blasted for Bella Hadid Plastic Surgery Reveal

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Yolanda Hadid is being ripped apart by fans after her daughter made a plastic surgery admission.

On March 15, 2022, Vogue released an extensive feature on Bella Hadid which revealed plastic surgery admissions, eating disorders, and body-image issues and her mother is getting a lot of the heat for it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bella Hadid Revealed She Had a Nose Job at 14 & Now Regrets Doing It

“I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors,” she told Vogue of her nose job at age 14. “I think I would have grown into it.”

Bella also revealed her battles with anxiety and depression and her need to hide those feelings from the fashion industry.

“For three years while I was working, I would wake up every morning hysterical, in tears, alone,” she said. “I wouldn’t show anybody that. I would go to work, cry at lunch in my little greenroom, finish my day, go to whatever random little hotel I was in for the night, cry again, wake up in the morning, and do the same thing.”

She also revealed a lot of her issues stemmed from being compared to her sister Gigi.

“I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing,” she told the outlet. “That’s really what people said about me. And unfortunately when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it. I always ask myself, how did a girl with incredible insecurities, anxiety, depression, body-image issues, eating issues, who hates to be touched, who has intense social anxiety—what was I doing getting into this business? But over the years I became a good actress. I put on a very smiley face, or a very strong face. I always felt like I had something to prove. People can say anything about how I look, about how I talk, about how I act. But in seven years I never missed a job, canceled a job, was late to a job. No one can ever say that I don’t work my a** off.”

Bella’s Mother Yolanda Hadid Was Slammed by Fans as a Being ‘Obsessed With Beauty and Perfection’ for Allowing Teenage Daughter to Get Nose Job

Fans took to Twitter to slam Yolanda’s parenting after the interview was released.

“losing faith in yolanda hadid by the minute,” a fan tweeted.

Another fan wrote, “I’ve always stuck up for Yolanda Hadid as a fellow Lyme warrior but damn. Having your 14 year old daughter get cosmetic surgery to fit a Eurocentric idea of beauty (being quoted calling other daughter ‘all American beauty’) is pretty f’ed up.”

“i really think yolanda hadid should have her rights as a mother & grandmother taken away from her bc wtf is wrong with that women,” someone else tweeted.

“I blame Yolanda,” someone tweeted. “Hearing her speak, makes me suspicious that she must’ve brainwashed Bella into thinking that her Levantine features are undesirable.”

“I actually canny believe Bella got a nose job at FOURTEEN. My Ma wouldn’t even let me get a nail extension at that age. I don’t even think I was allowed to wear a proper bra, only a vest Yolanda wildin out,” a fan tweeted.

“Allowing? You know darn well it wasn’t Bella’s idea,” someone tweeted. “Yolanda is the one obsessed with beauty and perfection. Yolanda probably made Bella feel insecure about her ethnic appearance and pressured Bella to change her appearance. Yolanda decided her children’s futures from birth.”

“Bella knew what she was doing when she did that article, she knew it would expose Yolanda for her true colours and I’m here for it,” a fan said.