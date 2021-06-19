‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 Episode 1 Spoilers: Date, Title & Videos

Season 5 episode 1 of “Rick and Morty” is premiering soon. Here are some videos and details about S5E1, including what we know so far about the show’s upcoming schedule.
This article will have minor spoilers for “Rick and Morty” Season 5’s premiere episode.
Episode Title, Date & Details
The new episode is called “Mort Dinner Rick Andre.” Like season 4, it appears that many episode titles in season 5 are going to be parodies of movies or TV shows. This one is a parody of “My Dinner with Andre.”
The official synopsis reads: “Big man comin for dinner, broh. Better check the booze.”
The new episode premiers at 11 p.m. Eastern/Pacific on Sunday, June 20. This is 30 minutes earlier than the episodes typically premiered last season.
Season 5 Episode 1 Videos & Clues
The only clues we have so far for the new episode are in the form of three trailers for the entire season (which may or may not include clips from episode 1), along with a two-minute cold open for the new episode.
We’ll start with the trailers. The first is below. At 17 seconds in, we see Mr. Nimbus (who is referenced in the cold open), so we can assume that portion of the trailer at least is from episode 1. The part at around 27 seconds in is also included in the cold open. At 41 seconds in, we also see a clip from the cold open. We also have a clip at 1:16 below, which shows Rick and Mr. Nimbus fighting and Summer not sure how to use a weapon that’s fashioned to look like a shell.
Here’s a second trailer for the new season. A brief clip from episode 1 can also be seen at 57 seconds in the trailer below (although there might also be other moments.) This one shows Mr. Nimbus surfing into Rick’s lab through a portal. It looks like Jessica is going to be a bigger part of this episode too, beyond just the cold open where Morty is talking to her on the phone.
And here’s a third trailer. At 14 seconds in we see a brief moment that’s also in the cold open. At 41 seconds in we also see a clip from episode 1, but we saw that same clip in the first trailer too.
A cold open for the new episode, showing the first two minutes, was also released early by Adult Swim. This is probably the biggest clue we have so far about what to expect in the new episode. It looks like the main nemesis for the episode is going to be Mr. Nimbus.
Interestingly, this cold open might look familiar to you if you happened to see the storyboarded version released last year in July 2020. The video was released during an Adult Swim Con even featuring Dan Harmon, Chris Parnell, Sarah Chalke, and Spencer.
It’s fascinating to compare what they had planned for the opening to what they ended up using.
The Rest of Season 5
The following episode titles have been shared for the rest of the season. We only know which ones correspond with the first four episodes, and after that, the lineup order isn’t known. There will be 10 episodes total in Season 5.
- Episode 1: Mort Dinner Rick Andre
- Episode 2, June 27: Mortyplicity
- Episode 3, July 4: A Rickconvenient Mort
- Episode 4, July 11: Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion
- Episode: Rickdependence Spray (Interestingly, this one isn’t currently scheduled for July 4)
- Episode: Amortycan Grickfitti
- Episode: Rick & Morty’s Thanksploitation Special
- Episode: Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort
- Episode: Forgetting Sarick Mortshall
- Episode: Rickmurai Jack
Right now, it appears like a new episode of “Rick and Morty” will air every Sunday at 11 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. However, it’s unclear if the series might take a break in the middle of the season like it has done previously, or if it will air all 10 episodes back-to-back.
READ NEXT: ‘Rick and Morty’ S4E4: What Did Rick See in the Cat’s Mind? [Top Theories]