‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 Episode 1 Spoilers: Date, Title & Videos

Season 5 episode 1 of “Rick and Morty” is premiering soon. Here are some videos and details about S5E1, including what we know so far about the show’s upcoming schedule.

This article will have minor spoilers for “Rick and Morty” Season 5’s premiere episode.

Episode Title, Date & Details

The new episode is called “Mort Dinner Rick Andre.” Like season 4, it appears that many episode titles in season 5 are going to be parodies of movies or TV shows. This one is a parody of “My Dinner with Andre.”

The official synopsis reads: “Big man comin for dinner, broh. Better check the booze.”

The new episode premiers at 11 p.m. Eastern/Pacific on Sunday, June 20. This is 30 minutes earlier than the episodes typically premiered last season.

Season 5 Episode 1 Videos & Clues

The only clues we have so far for the new episode are in the form of three trailers for the entire season (which may or may not include clips from episode 1), along with a two-minute cold open for the new episode.

We’ll start with the trailers. The first is below. At 17 seconds in, we see Mr. Nimbus (who is referenced in the cold open), so we can assume that portion of the trailer at least is from episode 1. The part at around 27 seconds in is also included in the cold open. At 41 seconds in, we also see a clip from the cold open. We also have a clip at 1:16 below, which shows Rick and Mr. Nimbus fighting and Summer not sure how to use a weapon that’s fashioned to look like a shell.





OFFICIAL TRAILER #1: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim Now you can start asking us about season 6. Rick and Morty return for season 5 on Sunday, June 20 at 11pm ET/PT on Adult Swim. Stream seasons 1-4 on HBO Max. For more Rick and Morty, visit rickandmorty.com #RickAndMorty #Season5 #AdultSwim SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/AdultSwimSubscribe About Adult Swim: Get your Adult Swim fix whenever and wherever… 2021-03-30T14:00:01Z

Here’s a second trailer for the new season. A brief clip from episode 1 can also be seen at 57 seconds in the trailer below (although there might also be other moments.) This one shows Mr. Nimbus surfing into Rick’s lab through a portal. It looks like Jessica is going to be a bigger part of this episode too, beyond just the cold open where Morty is talking to her on the phone.





OFFICIAL TRAILER #2: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim No time to unpack this. Rick and Morty returns for season 5 on Sunday, June 20 at 11pm ET/PT on Adult Swim. Song: Diane Young by Vampire Weekend SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/AdultSwimSubscribe About Adult Swim: Get your Adult Swim fix whenever and wherever you want at adultswim.com, or by downloading the Adult Swim app. Binge marathons or… 2021-05-01T04:20:00Z

And here’s a third trailer. At 14 seconds in we see a brief moment that’s also in the cold open. At 41 seconds in we also see a clip from episode 1, but we saw that same clip in the first trailer too.





OFFICIAL TRAILER #3: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim This is no mirage. 10 new episodes of Rick and Morty begin June 20 on Adult Swim. Song: Sabotage by Beastie Boys SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/AdultSwimSubscribe About Adult Swim: Get your Adult Swim fix whenever and wherever you want at adultswim.com, or by downloading the Adult Swim app. Binge marathons or watch selected episodes of many of… 2021-05-23T05:12:46Z

A cold open for the new episode, showing the first two minutes, was also released early by Adult Swim. This is probably the biggest clue we have so far about what to expect in the new episode. It looks like the main nemesis for the episode is going to be Mr. Nimbus.





Rick and Morty | Season 5 Premiere Cold Open: Morty Meets Rick's Nemesis | adult swim His name is Mr. Nimbus. Rick and Morty return for season 5 on Sunday, June 20 at 11pm on Adult Swim. Stream seasons 1-4 on HBO Max. For more Rick and Morty, visit rickandmorty.com​ #RickAndMorty​​ #AdultSwim​ SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/AdultSwimSubscribe​ About Adult Swim: Get your Adult Swim fix whenever and wherever you want at adultswim.com, or by… 2021-06-18T14:00:05Z

Interestingly, this cold open might look familiar to you if you happened to see the storyboarded version released last year in July 2020. The video was released during an Adult Swim Con even featuring Dan Harmon, Chris Parnell, Sarah Chalke, and Spencer.

It’s fascinating to compare what they had planned for the opening to what they ended up using.





FIRST LOOK: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim Season 5 sneak peek of #rickandmorty at #AdultSwimCon SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/AdultSwimSubscribe About Adult Swim: Get your Adult Swim fix whenever and wherever you want at adultswim.com, or by downloading the Adult Swim app. Binge marathons or watch selected episodes of many of your favorite shows including Rick and Morty, Robot Chicken, Venture Bros., Aqua Teen Hunger… 2020-07-25T01:00:06Z

The Rest of Season 5

The following episode titles have been shared for the rest of the season. We only know which ones correspond with the first four episodes, and after that, the lineup order isn’t known. There will be 10 episodes total in Season 5.

Episode 1: Mort Dinner Rick Andre

Episode 2, June 27: Mortyplicity

Episode 3, July 4: A Rickconvenient Mort

Episode 4, July 11: Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion

Episode: Rickdependence Spray (Interestingly, this one isn’t currently scheduled for July 4)

Episode: Amortycan Grickfitti

Episode: Rick & Morty’s Thanksploitation Special

Episode: Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort

Episode: Forgetting Sarick Mortshall

Episode: Rickmurai Jack

Right now, it appears like a new episode of “Rick and Morty” will air every Sunday at 11 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. However, it’s unclear if the series might take a break in the middle of the season like it has done previously, or if it will air all 10 episodes back-to-back.

