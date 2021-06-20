Can You Watch ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 on HBO Max?

Adult Swim’s hit series, “Rick and Morty,” is finally back. But can you watch Season 5 Episode 1 of “Rick and Morty” on HBO Max? The answer is a bit more complicated than you might think.

You Can’t Watch ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 on HBO Max in the U.S. Just Yet

Unfortunately, you cannot watch “Rick and Morty” Season 5 Episode 1 live or even shortly thereafter on HBO Max in the United States. Some shows, like “South Park,” air on HBO Max or Hulu the day after they are broadcast live on TV. But that’s not the case with “Rick and Morty.” The new season’s episodes will not be available to view on HBO Max as they are released, Decider reported.

Although the rest of the seasons are available on HBO Max, the new episodes aren’t being released on the service yet. In fact, it could be some time before they are available there. Last season, it was about six months before new episodes from Season 4 came to Hulu and HBO Max, Decider reported.

Another example of how long it might take for the season to arrive on HBO Max is “Primal.” This Adult Swim series began airing Season 1B in October. However, these new episodes didn’t arrive on HBO Max until June (this month.) So don’t expect “Rick and Morty” Season 5 to arrive on HBO Max anytime soon.

HBO Max has not officially announced when the new season’s episodes will be available, and neither has Hulu. However, if you have the higher tier service called Hulu with Live TV, then you can watch the new “Rick and Morty” episodes live as they air. But they aren’t available on the regular Hulu service.

Some Other Countries Are Premiering New Episodes on HBO

If you live in a country outside the United States, then you’ll want to check with your local HBO channel to find out if “Rick and Morty” Season 5 episodes will be airing on HBO or one of its streaming services where you live.

For example, HBO Asia will be airing Season 5 Episode 1 of “Rick and Morty” on HBO Go exclusively on Monday, June 21.

This is no mirage. Catch the premiere of #RickAndMorty Season 5, along with the complete first four seasons, on Monday June 21 exclusively on HBO GO! pic.twitter.com/NF18XAYDqV — HBO Asia (@HBOAsia) June 8, 2021

HBO Nordic is also premiering “Rick and Morty” Season 5 on June 21, with all episodes uncensored.

What happens when a mad scientist and his always frightened grandchild embark on intergalactic adventures? 👨‍🔬🧒🛸 Find out for yourself when the Emmy-winning animation series, #RickAndMorty, return for a fifth season June 21 only on #HBONordic. (all episodes uncensored) pic.twitter.com/o0JTxkAeMl — HBO Nordic (@HBOnordic) May 1, 2021

So just because HBO in the U.S. doesn’t have Season 5 of “Rick and Morty,” that doesn’t mean that HBO stations outside the U.S. won’t have it either.

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 Schedule

There will be 10 episodes total in Season 5. The following episode titles have been shared for the rest of the season. We only know which ones correspond with the first four episodes, and after that, the lineup order isn’t clear.

Episode 1: Mort Dinner Rick Andre

Episode 2, June 27: Mortyplicity

Episode 3, July 4: A Rickconvenient Mort

Episode 4, July 11: Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion

Episode: Rickdependence Spray (Interestingly, this one isn’t currently scheduled for July 4)

Episode: Amortycan Grickfitti

Episode: Rick & Morty’s Thanksploitation Special

Episode: Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort

Episode: Forgetting Sarick Mortshall

Episode: Rickmurai Jack

Adult Swim has also released a number of trailers for the new season of “Rick and Morty,” including the one below.





Here’s a second trailer for the new season.





And here’s a third trailer.





