An Update on Selena Quintanilla’s Family Today

Selena Quintanilla will posthumously be honored with the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award during The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

Already a Grammy-winner, the late Tejano singer accepted the 1994 Grammy for Best Mexican-American Album.

Her father, Abraham Quintanilla, told People, “Selena would be very excited for this honor, just like she was when she won her Grammy back in 1994.”

Her family and husband played with the late star in her band, Selena y Los Dinos. While the band dissolved after her 1995 death, her legacy continues to grow fans with a popular movie and Netlfix series dedicated to her legacy. At the age of 23, she was shot by the founder of her fan club, Yolanda Saldívar.

“Over the years, the new generations have discovered her and have fallen in love with her,” Abraham told the outlet. He added, “Selena’s life was cut short, but her fans have carried her throughout the years and her legacy is being passed on from generation to generation. That in itself is incredible.”

He received the award ahead of tonight’s ceremony, saying it was emblematic of “our Latin culture.”

“I was very happy to open the box up and see this important award honoring my daughter’s work,” he told People. “Truly honored by this.”

Quintanilla’s Parents Have Dedicated Their Lives to Her Legacy

Immediately after her death, the family received money from mourning fans who asked the family to donate it in her honor. In response, the family formed The Selena Foundation.

Her father and mother, Marcella, have dedicated themselves to continuing her legacy. Not only did they work closely with the production of the Jennifer Lopez-starring biopic, but Abraham told People he is preparing “an album of remixed Spanish-language songs she recorded as a teen; a May 9 San Antonio tribute concert with stars performing her music; even a second collaboration with MAC Cosmetics for a new Selena-inspired limited-edition makeup collection. (The first one, in 2016, sold out in minutes.)”

“When Selena passed away, I told my family that I was going to try to keep her memory alive through her music,” he told the outlet. “And 25 years later I think we, as a family, accomplished that.”

Her Sister Runs the Family’s Production Company and The Selena Museum

While the family business is not playing music live anymore, they are still dedicated to supporting Tejano music.

First formed in 1990, the family’s Q Productions company is now run by her sister Suzette. The former drummer of Selena y Los Dinos, Suzette is married to Bill Arriaga and they have a son, Javon. She no longer plays music.

She also runs The Selena Museum in her hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas. The museum was designed in 1998.

Entertainment Tonight got an inside peek at the museum, which features carpet in her favorite color, purple, the scent of her favorite flower, rose, and memorabilia from her life. That includes her 1994 Grammy and the famous jumpsuit she wore to her first concert.

“When you walk in through that door, you feel [Selena], you get a sense of who she was, as a person, as an artist,” Suzette told the publication. “It feels personable, just like she was… when you walk in here, you can feel her in here.

Her Brother Still Plays Music

The former bass player of Selena y Los Dinos, the late star’s brother A.B. Quintanilla has continued to play music since his sister’s death.

He has been tied to Los Kumbia Kings and as of 2016, Elektro Kumbia. His recent band was signed to DEL records and released “Pina Colada Shot” in 2017. While they were set to perform at a tribute concert for Quintanilla, it was delayed amid the pandemic.

A.B. also made headlines in 2017 when he was featured in Corpus Christi’s “Ten Most Wanted.” He was being sought out for missing child support payments, with People reporting he has six sons and two daughters.

He spoke of the arrest with TvyNovelas, saying of his ex-girlfriend Summer Clary, “Seven children from different women and two marriages. Why is it that only one [woman] is doing this to me?… I don’t deserve anything that is happening to me.”

He was later released for a lack of evidence.

Her Husband Remarried in 2001 and Is Estranged From his In-Laws

“The Queen of Tejano Music” was married to the lead guitarist of her band, Selena y Los Dinos, Chris Perez from 1992 until her death.

“We eloped on April 2, 1992, and she died March 31, 1995. So she died two days before our third wedding anniversary,” Pérez told The New York Post. “So, every year around that time, I try to not let my heart and mind think about her too much because the feelings are just too intense. It’s still a constant struggle.”

Years after her death he remarried Venessa Villanueva in 2001 and the pair would welcome daughter Cassie and son Noah. They divorced in 2008.

“When I got remarried, that was me trying to downplay [Selena’s death] in my life. It was too painful. I never talked about [Selena’s death],” Perez told the New York Post. “Getting remarried and starting my new life was a way to get over losing her. I thought getting remarried would help, and it did. But the pain is still there. It’ll always be there.”

Abraham won a 2016 lawsuit against Pérez to prevent Pérez’s book, To Selena, With Love, from being adapted into a television show. He said the recent Netflix biopic series, Selena: The Series, did not consult him.

“You can line us all up, the guys in the band and the members of her family, and ask us to tell the full story of all the things we experienced together, and it’d be the same story but told from a bunch of different perspectives. And [‘Selena: The Series’] is [her family’s] perspective,” Pérez told the Post.

He now runs his Perez Pepper Sauce brand that as of 2020 can be found in HEB grocery stores.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will air tonight on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.

