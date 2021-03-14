Did Selena Quintanilla Have Kids Before She Died?

Did Selena Quintanilla-Perez and her husband, Chris Perez, have children before she died? Selena did not have any children before she was killed. Her husband later remarried, had two children, and has since divorced.

Selena Didn’t Have Any Children

Selena (she was commonly referred to only by her first name) wanted children, but she had not had any children when she died. Quite a few unfounded rumors circulated after she died. One of them was the rumor that she was pregnant when she died. Perez confirmed with Chron.com that this was not true, and they also didn’t get married because she was pregnant, which had been another rumor.

“I could fill a whole book just about that (the rumors),” Perez said. “There were some things that were just ridiculous.”

The rumor circulated in part based on people saying that Yolanda Saldivar, the woman who was found guilty of shooting and killing Selena, claimed Selena was pregnant. She allegedly claimed in a 2016 interview that Selena had been pregnant, Nicki Swift and other outlets reported at the time. However, the video is no longer online.

However, Perez told Chron.com that those rumors were not true.

Perez told Chron.com that he really beat himself up for not protecting Selena from Yolanda Saldivar. Saldivar was found guilty of shooting and killing Selena and is now serving a life prison sentence.

Perez said: “When something happens like that so quickly, and the way it happened, I think it’s only natural for most people to feel the same way. The reason something like that happens is because nobody expected it to happen. We didn’t think this person was capable of doing what she did.”

Her Husband Perez Has 2 Children from His Second Marriage

Today, Perez has two children from his second marriage. He and Vanessa Villanueva had two children — Cassie and Noah — after they were married in 2001, The Hollywood Reporter reported. They divorced in 2008.

Today, Cassie is 22, Perez shared on Instagram. He wrote: “Moms and Dads w kids…trust me when I tell you…they grow so FAST. But, then, they can drive and run errands for you, lol! Lesson: always look for the brighter side of things.”

Perez wrote on Instagram about his daughter: “She is a badass…musically inclined, vocally inclined, plays some pretty fancy guitar (well, she had an amazing guitar teacher 😉), etc, etc… but, what makes me the proudest is that she is her own person and she does what she wants…and she’s good at it. Keep chasing your dreams Cassie. I got your back.”

Perez wrote on Instagram about his son Noah in August 2020: “To my son Noah, the sweetest person I know. Thank you for letting me be your dad. Every time I look at you, I am honored and amazed by your greatness…Reminding me of what this life is about is your specialty. I would not be the man I am, without a son like you.. Daddy loves you unconditionally. (NOT looking forward to my summer with you being over)”

READ NEXT: Selena Quintanilla’s Cause of Death