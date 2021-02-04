Sloth on ‘The Masked Dancer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 2/3/2021

Only 5 contestants remain in The Masked Dancer season 1. One of those final characters is the Sloth.

While the Sloth remains in the competition, their celebrity identity is a mystery for the fans and panelists to continue to guess about, using each week’s clues and performances to support their predictions

Here’s what we know about the Sloth so far, and who might be behind the mask:

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW.

Sloth on ‘The Masked Dancer’ Clues

The Sloth said “I worked hard to get to where I am.”

Some props and elements utilized during the Sloth’s debut performance were a treadmill, weight lifting, an alarm clock, a cabana on the beach, and gymnastics rings.

Sloth also put up the “L” sign on his forehead during his dance. “Glee” toothpaste has stood out as a potential clue, as well as the phrases “Mickey Mouse operation” and “Stronger than yesterday.”

Some visual clues featured in the Sloth’s animated clue package were a baseball, soccer ball, football, airplane, a mirror, boombox, an “I HEART U” card, and skydiving.

The Sloth’s “Word Up” clues were “Broadway” and “leading man.”

Sloth said performed for an audience is “not hard for stars like me.”

He said that when he was younger, he and his family moved to “a new place with a new language,” where he eventually earned a “reputation as a bad boy.” Sloth added that at one point in his life, “I was afraid to show people the real me, but I took a chance and jumped.”

When asked if Sloth is as funny of-stage as he is on it, the Sloth’s dancer partner in the competition said, “Yes, he really is.” They added, “I’ve seen this guy on tour, and he’s hilarious. What a showman.”

The partner said that one challenge of dancing with the Zebra is that “he’s usually the leading man.”

The dance partner also said that “his mama raised him right.”

The package’s visual clues were a New York City double-decker tour bus and the masked Panda character in a mirror. A colorful umbrella was used as a prop in the Sloth’s episode 6 performance.

The Sloth’s “word-up” clue was “rose.” When asked if he’s known for comedic or dramatic roles, Sloth said “I’m all drama.” Guest judge Mayim Bialik said maybe it’s his life that’s dramatic, not his professional performances.

‘The Masked Dancer’ Sloth Guesses

So far this season, the panelists have guessed a number of talented celebrities as the possible identity of the Sloth. Their guesses have included Matthew Morrison, Kevin Federline, Jason Derulo, Derek Hough, Johnathan Groff, Keegan-Michael Key, or even Will Ferrell.

After the Sloth’s Bollywood-inspired routine, the panelists commended his humor, energy, and dance skills. Brian Austin Green wondered if the Sloth might be a professional dancer behind the mask.

Ken Jeong guessed Harry Shum Jr., who co-starred alongside Jeong in Crazy Rich Asians. Shum also starred in Glee.

Ashley Tisdale guessed Hugh Jackman, who has starred in musicals.

Bialik guessed “something crazy,” predicting Sloth might be Jack Black because of the panda clue in the video package.

New episodes of The Masked Dancer air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

