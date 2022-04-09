Fan Theory: Seven Is the Masked Borg Queen on “Star Trek: Picard”

As the episodes for the second season of “Star Trek: Picard” stream each week, many fans have drawn conclusions about the characters and storyline. This type of thing is nothing new, and a quick trip to Trek Reddit proves this to be the case.

For example, some fans believe that Q (John de Lancie) is upset about how Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) dealt with the Borg Queen in Episode 1. One of those fans speculated that the first few episodes of “Picard” were really about Q losing control.

“What we’re witnessing in ‘Picard’ Season 2 is Q’s attempt to regain control while also being completely unaware that he’s not in control,” wrote the fan.

Another theory about the show is the thought that Picard actually died at the end of Season 1, and everything viewers see in Season 2 is in “purgatory.”

“Picard was not reincarnated into a golem; he died for real,” wrote the fan who came up with the theory. “Everything that happened after his death in Season 1 is actually set in his personal purgatory. It would explain the stark shift in tone, why we see so much more about Picard’s private life, Q’s mysterious talk about penance, and the reference to Dante’s Circles of Hell.”

Theories from Trek Fan David Taylor II

#StarTrekPicard (Disconnect logic circuits now.) I am convinced that by the time this show is over,

Seven will have been retconned to be

the original Borg Queen.

While those are interesting, there appears to be one fan who might be onto something that makes perfect sense. Trek fan David Taylor II recently posted a series of ideas that lay out the case for why Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) will eventually become the Borg Queen. That is the Borg Queen who fans saw take over the U.S.S. Stargazer in Episode 1. This Queen had a mask on which hid her features, leaving many to speculate that the Borg Queen in Episode 1 with the black mask was not Annie Wersching but someone else.

Taylor had commented throughout the new season of “Picard” with a number of theories and observations, including when he wondered if Dr. Agnes Jurati (Alison Pill) would be transformed into the Borg Queen because Jurati connected with the Queen; via a “USB port to the carotid artery.”

Borg by USB

#StarTrekPicard Oh lawd.🙄 What if the new Borg Super Queen is actually Jurati,

which Picard created when he USB'd her to the current queen? Oh lawd.😑

On March 15, 2022, Taylor began making a case for Seven as the Borg Queen, tweeting that he was “convinced that by the time this show is over, Seven will have been retconned to be the original Borg Queen.” He clarified his comments on March 16 to say that Seven would not just be “Alice Krige character from ‘First Contact,’” but rather that Seven would be “the very first Borg Queen that ever existed.”

While Taylor might be coming to this decision from his years of watching Trek and understanding the flow of science fiction and comic book storytelling, a few details support his theory. One is how Picard is referred to by his crew.

Fans should go back and rewatch the first episode and note how each member of the main cast referred to Picard — they are all quite different.

Elnor (Evan Evagora) used the very formal “Admiral Picard” when they greeted each other. Raffi (Michelle Hurd), of course, calls Picard by the nickname “JL.” Agnes calls him “Mister” a few times. Rios (Santiago Cabrera) called him only “Admiral.” Guinan (Whoopi Goldberg) called him “Captain Picard,” and Q called him “Mon Capitan.”

Seven called him “Picard,” which is precisely what the masked Borg Queen called him on the Stargazer. That was unusual because, before that, the Borg referred to him by his Borg title, “Locutus.”

Taylor also tweeted that he expects Seven to “betray the mission because she doesn’t want to become a Borg again.”

Is Taylor correct? Viewers of “Star Trek: Picard” will likely find out on May 5, 2022, which will be the day when the final episode of Season 2 streams on the Paramount+ network.

