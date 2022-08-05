Deleted Scene Reveals Sizzle Between Nichelle Nichols’ Uhura and Mr. Spock

Since the day of her passing, fans and friends of Nichelle Nichols have been sharing their remembrances of the “Star Trek” actress. This includes many of the performers of color who followed her onto the stage, television, or movie set. Nichols’ portrayal of Lt. Uhura was groundbreaking for several reasons, and in the first week of August 2022, folks took time to say so.

“She made room for so many of us,” said Celia Rose Gooding on Twitter. Fans know Gooding for portraying the character Nichols made so famous. Gooding portrays Uhura on “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. “She was the reminder that not only can we reach the stars, but our influence is essential to their survival. Forget shaking the table, and she built it.”

Whoopi Goldberg, who Trek fans know as Guinan from “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” echoed those sentiments. Goldberg remembered Nichols on the August 1, 2022, episode of “The View.”

“A trailblazer, a heroine, and an extraordinary woman — someone who inspired millions and millions of people but inspired me,” Goldberg said of Nichols, as reported by Deadline. “Nichelle was the first Black person I’d ever seen who made it to the future.”

“It just made me feel like that was an amazing thing, and she helped propel other women to go into space,” said Goldberg. “She was extraordinary, and I was lucky enough to spend time with her over the years. She was my friend, and she will be missed.”

Remembering Nichelle Nichols

Zoe Saldana is another actor who felt grateful for what Nichols did for her. In a lengthy post on Instagram, Saldana shared her thoughts on the legendary actress. Like Gooding, Saldana also stepped into the spotlight as Uhura for the J.J. Abrams’ “Kelvin Trek” films.

“Meeting Nichelle was truly a very special moment in my life,” Saldana wrote. “Her energy was infectious every time I was in her presence. She convinced me in believing that anything was achievable if you put your heart into it.”

As what happens with so many celebrities upon their passing, fans want to connect with this person who they knew so well. Much like when musician Prince died in 2016 (and his album sales increased by 16,000%, according to CNN), fans are sharing photos, autographs, and other moments from when they met Nichols.

Deleted Scene of Uhura and Spock

One fan posted an interesting video from Nichols’ “Star Trek” past on her YouTube channel. In this deleted scene from the Season 3 episode of “The Original Series,” Nichols quizzes Spock (Leonard Nimoy) about playing the Vulcan lute. This musical instrument featured 12-strings, and Spock played it during the “Charlie X,” “The Way To Eden,” and “Amok Time” episodes.

The scene has not been color-adjusted and is without music or special effects. According to Memory Alpha, the scene was one of just three filmed featuring the Enterprise’s arboretum. But after this scene was cut, the arboretum would only appear in two episodes of TOS.

More importantly, this interaction between Spock and Uhura seems almost flirtatious in a way. Spock and Uhura performed together in “Charlie X,” and these interactions were why the characters were lovers in the “Kelvin” movies that followed.

“There was a little flirtation in the original series,” said Roberto Orci, who co-wrote “Star Trek (2009)” with Alex Kurtzman. Orci spoke with IGN in 2012.

“But we thought that since we were doing a harmony on some of the things that were happening before, well, what happened in the original series?” said Orci. “The first interracial kiss was with Kirk (William Shatner). So we thought, what can we do that’s different, but that still pays homage to that? Spock!”

