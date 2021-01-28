‘Star Trek’ Actors Get the COVID Vaccine

Now that the vaccine for COVID-19 is more widely available, actors are lining up to take the stick. Within the last week, a few of Star Trek’s most prominent stars were among those who received the vaccination. Patrick Stewart, George Takei, and Kate Mulgrew all posted on social media about their experiences and shared their thoughts about the importance of getting vaccinated.

Here’s what they had to say.

Patrick Stewart

How do we say thank you to the health workers and scientists for their sacrifice and service? Receive the vaccine as soon as one can to lessen their load and keep wearing a mask to protect fellow citizens. In my 80th year, I am grateful and hopeful for better days ahead. pic.twitter.com/emGDlnYL2E — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) January 22, 2021

On Friday, Stewart posted a video on Twitter that showed him actually getting the vaccine. The clip, which was less than 30 seconds, showed Stewart’s followers how easy the process was. As he sat in his car, a medical professional reached in through his open window and gave him a quick shot in the bicep.

Stewart told the healthcare worker that she was doing wonderful work and thanked her for her service. She thanked him and asked him to wait just a few minutes.

Then Stewart turned to the camera and said that he had waited almost four hours for his turn to get the vaccine. The person behind the camera responded that it was “well worth it,” and he heartily agreed.

In the caption of the post, Stewart emphasized the importance of getting the vaccine as soon as possible.

Stewart is 80 years old, so his age qualifies him to get the vaccine according to California’s vaccine distribution plan. He’s also headed back to the set of Star Trek: Picard for filming, so it’s likely that the vaccine was part of his precautions for going back to work.

George Takei

A big thank-you to the friendly technicians who gave Brad and me our first COVID-19 vaccines today at a vaccination drive-through site at The Forum in Inglewood, CA. We booked the appointment at https://t.co/FApyLOvogc. pic.twitter.com/zU8YNNf62G — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 21, 2021

The day before Stewart got his stick in the arm, Takei waited in line for his. He posted a picture to his Twitter account that showed him at a drive-through vaccination site. In the caption, he revealed that the site was in Inglewood, California, and gave fans some instructions about how to sign up for a vaccination appointment. Takei also qualifies for the vaccine based on his age, as does his longtime partner Brad Takei.

In December, Takei took to his Twitter account to urge fans to get vaccinated. He argued that true Star Trek fans would want to get the vaccine because Star Trek teaches fans to believe in “science, logic, and compassion.” He also pointed out that one of the fundamental messages of Star Trek is that individuals need to do their part for the greater good. He argued that meant getting vaccinated.

Kate Mulgrew

We will beat this, but only if we all work together. Stay safe, my friends, and trust in science! 🖖🏻🍀 (2/2) — Kate Mulgrew (@TheKateMulgrew) January 25, 2021

Mulgrew is the most recent Star Trek actor to receive her vaccine. On Monday, she posted a picture of herself sitting in what appeared to be an indoor vaccination site. She had her sleeve pulled down so the small bandage on her bicep could be seen.

In the caption, she urged fans to get vaccinated and included some instructions for registering for an appointment. Though she’s much younger than Stewart and Takei, Mulgrew still qualifies for the vaccine because of her age. According to the New York State vaccine distribution schedule, the state is now vaccinating anyone 65 years or older. Mulgrew is now 65.

Mulgrew recently hinted that work on a second season of Star Trek: Prodigy may be starting soon. So, it’s possible she got the vaccine in preparation to head back to work.

More Star Trek stars will likely get their vaccines soon, especially as they head back to work for their various projects.

