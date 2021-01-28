Patrick Stewart Reveals Which Scene From ‘Picard’ was his ‘Happiest Day’ on Set

Throughout the years, Patrick Stewart has frequently talked about the happy memories he’s made working on Star Trek shows and movies. Before the first season of Picard aired earlier this year, Stewart did a lot of reminiscing about his time on Star Trek sets. He told Variety that during the first season of TNG, he got very close with his castmates, which was one of the reasons he continued doing the show.

So, it’s not surprising the opportunity to work with a few of his TNG castmates on the set of Picard delighted Stewart. In a recent interview with Gold Derby, Stewart revealed that one Picard scene he did with TNG castmate Brent Spiner was “one of my happiest days on a film set.”

Saying Goodbye to Data

At the end of the first season, Picard sees his friend Data for the last time. The two are alone together, in a simulation created by Data’s brother. The simulation, which was built from Data’s recorded memories, gives Picard the opportunity that everyone who has lost someone wishes they had — to see that person one more time.

As they sit by the fire, the two get to say all the things they wished they’d been able to say to each other before Data died. At one point in the conversation, Picard reveals that one of his biggest regrets is not telling Data that he loved him. Data responds that his memories about Picard’s love for him are a “statistically significant part of my memories.”

After talking for some time, Picard gets up to leave. He turns back after he reaches the door and says, “Goodbye Commander.”

When the interviewers asked Stewart about this scene and what it was like to film it, Stewart responded that one of his “happiest days” for many reasons. First, he complimented the writers for the incredible dialogue he got to deliver and the way they portrayed the relationship between Picard and Data.

Stewart then said that one of the main reasons working on the scene made him so happy was because he got to bring it to life with Spiner.

“I was sharing them not just with the character of Data I admire, but with one of my dearest and most loved friends, Brent Spiner.”

Stewart called the experience “overwhelming. ” He admitted that when they were filming the line “Goodbye Commander,” he couldn’t even say the words. They had to do “several takes” before he could nail the line.

Stewart Loved Reuniting With Other TNG Castmates

Though filming the scene with Spiner was one of Stewart’s favorite moments from Picard, he’s also talked about how wonderful it was to work with his other TNG castmates.

In an interview with CBS Watch Magazine in January of 2020, Stewart said that working with Spiner, Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis again on a new show was “was very, very special.” He continued, saying that he hoped Picard would give him the opportunity to work with more of his TNG castmates. He emphasized how much he loves working with them and talked about how close they are offscreen.

Though there have been several rumors about which TNG castmates might return in season two, none of them have yet been confirmed. Picard season two is supposed to start filming in just a few days. So, if the rumors are true, it’s possible he’ll be reunited with some of his TNG friends soon.

