A Universe of Plot Possibilities from The Original Series for “Star Trek 4”

News and updates for a new “Star Trek” film continue to trickle out. Back in March, fans learned that Kalinda Vazquez will be writing the new movie, which will be produced by J.J. Abrams’ “Bad Robot” team. Next, the release date for the new film was revealed to be June 9, 2023. Most recently, fans learned that Matt Shakman, known for his work on Marvel’s “WandaVision,” would direct the new movie. Fans also found out that Vazquez was no longer writing this film. It was handed over to scribes Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet.

Heavy took a look back at some of what went right — and what went wrong with the first two films in the ‘Kelvin’ series. Namely, how one deleted scene from “Star Trek” (2009) rippled through “Into Darkness” and made the second film a bit confusing. “Star Trek Beyond” avoided much of these issues, but still performed comparatively poorly at the box office.

The one constant from those three films is that they are not reboots but something more akin to “reimaginings.” That was how Ronald D. Moore’s “Battlestar Galactica” is referred to as, since the characters, ships, and villains were the same as the 1970s show. Still, the scenarios and storyline were utterly different.

That being said, many of the situations which Kelvin Kirk (Chris Pine) and Spock (Zachary Quinto) fought through were inspired by episodes from “Star Trek: The Original Series” or from the six films which featured the TOS crew.

This was when Kirk beat the Kobayashi Maru test, faced Khan, and appeared to be infatuated by Carol Marcus (Alice Eve). Scenarios involving Dr. Leonard McCoy (Karl Urban) and Spock also mirrored what happened in TOS. Even Spock’s relationship with Uhura (Zoe Saldana) was inspired by the TOS episode “Charlie X.”

There is little known about the content of this new film. This includes the possible return of Pine, Quinto, Saldana, and the rest of the cast from the first three Kelvin films. The studio has released nothing regarding what the plot might be either. But, judging by the first three, there might be scenarios inspired by TOS episodes represented in this new film.

The following are episodes and storylines which might be “reimagined” in “Star Trek 4” and have not yet appeared in any of the first three Kelvin films.

An all-time fan-favorite episode in which the Enterprise crew encountered an alien craft bent on destruction. To stop the Machine, Captain Kirk (William Shatner) must regain control of his ship from Commodore Decker (William Windom). Decker was willing to sacrifice almost anything to destroy the Machine and eventually loses his own life.

Many consider “The Doomsday Machine” among the very best from “The Original Series.” Fans might enjoy an appearance by this killing machine, which has not returned to any Trek show or film since the episode aired in 1967.

The Mudd character appeared twice on TOS, once on “The Animated Series,” and in a few episodes in “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Short Treks.” Mudd was first portrayed by Roger C. Carmel (who died in 1986) and recently by Rainn Wilson — who many know as Dwight K. Schrute from the U.S. version of “The Office.”

Mudd was a scoundrel who was always trying to fool people and get something for nothing. He could appear to challenge Kirk in some way, perhaps with his Android women. It would be interesting to see Wilson return as Mudd for the silver screen.

Officially, “Where No Man Has Gone Before” was the second Trek pilot, which ushered in Shatner as Kirk and replaced Jeff Hunter’s, Captain Pike. This was the episode that Gene Roddenberry used to secure a spot from NBC for “Star Trek.”

Though a little similar to “Space Seed,” where Kirk must face a genetically engineered villain — Khan (Ricardo Montalban) — this episode featured two crew members who gained super-human powers. How would this different Kirk handle a rogue Lt. Cmdr. Gary Mitchell? Would Gary have those evil, silver eyes in a big-screen version? Would Kirk have to use a phaser rifle to stop Gary?

The crew could encounter the robotic probe launched by NASA in the 20th Century. This was the plot of “Star Trek: The Motion Picture.” Some have speculated that the Borg were actually the race that reprogrammed V’Ger to return to Earth — or that V’Ger created the Borg. Bringing in the Borg 100 years earlier than they should have appeared might cause a stir among fans, but using them and V’Ger as enemies for Kirk and crew would be a completely new take on “The Motion Picture.”

A Piece of the Action





This show, known by many as “The Gangster Episode,” was actually what director Quentin Tarantino based his “Star Trek” film on. According to multiple sources, Tarantino was working with writer Mark L. Smith on an R-rated movie, centered around “A Piece of the Action.” This effort was abandoned.

